View from the Park: Boost your health at West Ham Park

NHS guidance recommends that regular exercise of 150 minutes a week – that is just over 20 mins a day – can help to increase your chance of avoiding any major illness by up to a staggering 50 per cent.

Other benefits include improvements in health and wellbeing, a boost in self-esteem, mood, sleep quality and energy.

Start by adding just 20 minutes of activity to your day by going for a walk at lunch, using the stairs or taking the time to do a few stretches at work to relieve stress.

Whether you would like to become involved in a new sport, reignite an old hobby or simply take part in a team sport – West Ham Park would be perfect for you. It is the largest park in the London Borough of Newham. It has been owned and maintained by the City of London Corporation since 1874 when it was opened to the public.

We offer 12 refurbished courts making up half of Newham’s outdoor tennis provision. Whether you’re a novice, aspiring to improve your ratings or an accomplished player, there will be a course for you.

Why not get involved in the West Ham Park and Newham Tennis League which encourages friendly, competitive tournaments? The September 2018 season saw a record number of entrants, with over 30 people playing in this league for the first time. Our low fees are competitively priced. A single household membership allows a family regular access to the courts with no extra charge.

We have opened a new three-lane cricket pitch which runs all year round. We are proud to work in partnership with Capital Kids Cricket. They deliver a range of cricket-related projects in London. We are delighted that Capital Kids Cricket has been awarded funding from the City of London Corporation’s Central Grants Programme. Managed by the City Bridge Trust, the fund enables us to support women’s cricket in the park. This year over £155k funding has been awarded for green and sporting projects across the City Corporation’s Open Spaces - including Epping Forest and Hampstead Heath.

