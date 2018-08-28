Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Editor’s comment: Let’s help the hunt to find Mary

PUBLISHED: 08:30 09 January 2019

Missing: Mary Jane Mustafa. Picture: FAMILY

Missing: Mary Jane Mustafa. Picture: FAMILY

Family handout

Can you imagine how you would feel if a loved one popped out to the shops and never returned?

This is the turmoil that the family of Mary Jane Mustafa are going through especially her two children.

We all know that hundreds and thousands of people go missing each year.

Some simply disappear into thin air almost like they never existed.

Some purposely disappear as they chose to go on and make a life elsewhere completely alone.

There have been cases where teenagers have gone missing because they have been forced into county-line drug dealing - this is where they are forced by gangs to sell drugs in the Home Counties.

I can’t help wondering what is the situation with Mary - It has been EIGHT months since she popped out to the shops and never returned.

Mary’s family said the police haven’t classed her disappearance as an urgent case because she’s a grown woman who may have simply decided to leave home.

She’s missed her daughter’s birthday and Christmas.

No text, no email, no card.

Mary left home with just £3 and her mobile phone.

No clothes, passport or bank cards.

Now wonder her family are worried.

I would be worried too.

Mary’s cousin Ayse Hussain is pleading with anyone with information about her whereabouts to come forward.

She told the Recorder: “If I could give her a message I’d tell her everyone’s missing her, come home.”

If you are reading this and you know where Mary is please come forward and let her family know she is ok.

No family deserves to go through the turmoil they must be suffering.

If you Mary are reading this and you don’t want to come home then let someone know.

You can call the Missing Persons free and confidential hotline on 116 000.

It’s free and confidential.

Alternatively you can conntact Ayse via a Facebook page she set up to try and trace her cousin which is called ‘Let’s Find Mary Jane Mustafa’.

Related articles

Most Read

Toddler who went missing after car theft in Manor Park is found safe and well

Toddler snatched in Manor Park car theft ‘may have been given extra clothing by thief’

The car was found abandoned in Hathaway Crescent. Pic: Google

Coffee thrown at men during homophobic attack on rush hour Tube

Police would like to speak to this woman. Picture: BTP

Gang member ‘pointed shotgun at marked police car’, court told

The four men are on trial at the Old Bailey. Picture: Google

Man, 26, fighting for his life after being stabbed in Forest Gate

The man was stabbed in Field Road, Forest Gate. Pic: Google

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

Former Norwich City youth football coach Michael

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

WATCH: Water floods over sea walls at high tide as strong winds batter coastline

Flooding at Walcott, North Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Family run business to close its doors after 30 years

The Stock Shop in Downham Market is closing its doors for the last time. Photo: Google

Latest from the Newham Recorder

East London thirds begin New Year with victory

The latest news from the local hockey scene (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Proud parents celebrate babies born on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day

Philomena Opare and son Kevin with newborn son Marvin Nana Afriyie. Picture: Ken Mears

Brophy: We want Wembley trip in FA Trophy

Leyton Orient winger James Brophy drills the ball home for O's second goal against Beaconsfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Wapping women ease past Crostyx in first game of New Year

The latest news from the local hockey scene (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Captain sure ‘very happy’ Orient pair Koroma and Bonne will stay focused

Leyton Orient players Jordan Maguire-Drew, Jobi McAnuff (centre) and Macauley Bonne (right) talk during a break in the Salford City match (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists