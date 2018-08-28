Editor’s comment: Let’s help the hunt to find Mary

Can you imagine how you would feel if a loved one popped out to the shops and never returned?

This is the turmoil that the family of Mary Jane Mustafa are going through especially her two children.

We all know that hundreds and thousands of people go missing each year.

Some simply disappear into thin air almost like they never existed.

Some purposely disappear as they chose to go on and make a life elsewhere completely alone.

There have been cases where teenagers have gone missing because they have been forced into county-line drug dealing - this is where they are forced by gangs to sell drugs in the Home Counties.

I can’t help wondering what is the situation with Mary - It has been EIGHT months since she popped out to the shops and never returned.

Mary’s family said the police haven’t classed her disappearance as an urgent case because she’s a grown woman who may have simply decided to leave home.

She’s missed her daughter’s birthday and Christmas.

No text, no email, no card.

Mary left home with just £3 and her mobile phone.

No clothes, passport or bank cards.

Now wonder her family are worried.

I would be worried too.

Mary’s cousin Ayse Hussain is pleading with anyone with information about her whereabouts to come forward.

She told the Recorder: “If I could give her a message I’d tell her everyone’s missing her, come home.”

If you are reading this and you know where Mary is please come forward and let her family know she is ok.

No family deserves to go through the turmoil they must be suffering.

If you Mary are reading this and you don’t want to come home then let someone know.

You can call the Missing Persons free and confidential hotline on 116 000.

It’s free and confidential.

Alternatively you can conntact Ayse via a Facebook page she set up to try and trace her cousin which is called ‘Let’s Find Mary Jane Mustafa’.