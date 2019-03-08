Search

Opinion: Diversity helped win Cricket World Cup

PUBLISHED: 08:30 27 July 2019

West Ham archdeacon Elwin Cockett believes the diversity of the England team helped win the Cricket World Cup.

West Ham archdeacon Elwin Cockett believes the diversity of the England team helped win the Cricket World Cup.

Elwin Cockett

This summer will long be remembered for the England Cricket team's World Cup triumph.

The squad led by an Irishman, Eoin Morgan, along with Adil Rachid, Jofra Archer and Moeen Ali, had such a range of backgrounds that some might have doubted their ability to work together as a team.

So it was good to hear Moeen Ali say after the final that "Diversity is one of our strengths and it helped us win the World Cup".

Eoin Morgan talked in the press conference afterwards about how Rashid had told him that "Allah was with us", and he replied that, for him, it was the rub of the green. Writing in the Guardian, Moeen agreed that Morgan was right to highlight how the ability to enjoy each other's different opinions was part of the team's strength.

"We are an incredibly diverse team from different backgrounds and cultures" he wrote, "but, crucially, we respect this and embrace it. We never shy away from it".

Newham is one of the most diverse places in the world.

At times, that has felt like a huge challenge to people with very different ways of life having to learn to live side by side in the same community.

But it is also a huge strength, so long as, like the cricketers, we respect our diversity and embrace it.

For some residents in Newham, this is very hard.

We have to recognise that some feel almost as if they are in exile, whether because they are literally a long way from the places where they grew up or because a lot of the people they grew up with have moved away.

If that's you, you can take to heart the words of the Prophet Jeremiah to the people of Israel who were in exile, far from home.

He said "Seek the peace and prosperity of the city to which I have carried you into exile.

Pray to the LORD for it, because if it prospers, you too will prosper."

Opinion: Diversity helped win Cricket World Cup

West Ham archdeacon Elwin Cockett believes the diversity of the England team helped win the Cricket World Cup.

