Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Opinion: Tackling hate and hostile environment

PUBLISHED: 15:40 28 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:40 28 May 2019

Unmesh Desai AM is tackling hate crime and hostile environments.

Unmesh Desai AM is tackling hate crime and hostile environments.

Archant

Over the past month, I have been speaking at Ramadan gatherings across east London and local people have rightly expressed their concerns about hate crime in the aftermath of the tragic terror attacks in Christchurch and Colombo.

At City Hall, I recently challenged the police commissioner about the security of our religious institutions and I will continue to lobby the Home Office for more resources.

I questioned the mayor about what more our sporting institutions could be doing to stamp out racism from events at London's football stadiums. In relation to this, I am pleased that my efforts to get West Ham to condemn the DFLA have seen some success, as the club have now said they will be monitoring them.

You may also want to watch:

We will be holding an in-depth session on hate crime to take evidence from groups like Hope not Hate at our second London Police and Crime Committee meeting of the 2019/20 year, and I am keen to hear more about how the Met could work more effectively with third sector groups in tackling these issues. I have previously met with their hate crime unit to discuss their strategy and earlier this month hosted a Show Racism the Red Card event at City Hall.

Fighting the government's hostile environment on all fronts is another of my top priorities. The requirement for the police to pass on information regarding the immigration status of victims of crime to the Home Office is reprehensible and counter-intuitive.

Following my report on this, and a chorus of calls from others, there were tentative signs that the Home Office were no longer encouraging this practice. However, after my discussions with the Latin American Women's Rights Service on this issue, it is sadly apparent that these referrals are continuing to be made. Many victims of modern slavery continue to be affected by this policy.

Further information on my work tackling hate crime and fighting the hostile environment can be found in my reports Policing London: Vision for a Safer City and Victims of Crime and Immigration Status, both of which are available on my GLA webpage.

Most Read

Construction company employee savaged by dog says he will ‘never work again’

Left: The Corbyn Construction facility in Albert Island. Right: Christophe Stanic after spinal surgery in 2018 and, below, Corbyn's director Michael Cusack. Pictures: Ken Mears/Christophe Stanic/Paul Bennett

Man stabbed to death in Forest Gate

Warwick Road and part of Romford Road have been cordoned off. Picture: Luke Acton

Opinion: Putting people at the heart of everything

Cllr Rokhsana Fiaz has been Newham's mayor for a year.

Man, 21, stabbed in Canning Town

Police believe the man was stabbed in Newhaven Lane before making his way to Barking Road. Picture: Google Maps

Guilty: Gang who hacked businessman’s email account to steal £3m

Top left to right: Meharoof Muttiyan and Mohammed Rafeek. Bottom left to right: Foyjul Islam and Mohammed Siddique. Picture: MPS

Most Read

Construction company employee savaged by dog says he will ‘never work again’

Left: The Corbyn Construction facility in Albert Island. Right: Christophe Stanic after spinal surgery in 2018 and, below, Corbyn's director Michael Cusack. Pictures: Ken Mears/Christophe Stanic/Paul Bennett

Man stabbed to death in Forest Gate

Warwick Road and part of Romford Road have been cordoned off. Picture: Luke Acton

Opinion: Putting people at the heart of everything

Cllr Rokhsana Fiaz has been Newham's mayor for a year.

Man, 21, stabbed in Canning Town

Police believe the man was stabbed in Newhaven Lane before making his way to Barking Road. Picture: Google Maps

Guilty: Gang who hacked businessman’s email account to steal £3m

Top left to right: Meharoof Muttiyan and Mohammed Rafeek. Bottom left to right: Foyjul Islam and Mohammed Siddique. Picture: MPS

Latest from the Newham Recorder

O’s confirm several pre-season friendlies

Leyton Orient players (yellow) shake hands with Harlow Town ahead of their pre-season friendly in 2018

Newham College produce big comeback to beat rivals New Vic in a thrilling encounter

Newham College players Manav Patel, Atesaam Syed and Nasratullah Ahmad (Pic: Newham College)

Clapton announce pre-season fixtures

Clapton play at the Old Spotted Dog ground in Forest Gate

Cricket: Bopara pleased with Essex start

Ravi Bopara in batting action for Essex during Essex CCC vs Kent CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 27th May 2019

Revealed: Number of Newham families thrown out of their homes through ‘no-fault’ evictions

Picture: Yui Mok/PA.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists