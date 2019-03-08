Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Opinion: East Ham MP Stephen Timms - Extra security for places of worship

PUBLISHED: 08:30 21 April 2019

East Ham MP Stephen Timms has signed a letter for extra security at places of worship. Photo KEN MEARS

East Ham MP Stephen Timms has signed a letter for extra security at places of worship. Photo KEN MEARS

Archant

I have co-signed a letter pressing the home secretary, Sajid Javid, to release additional funding for security in places of worship.

In the awful mosque attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, a gunman opened fire and killed fifty people. In the aftermath, our government promised to double annual funding for security at religious institutions.

An additional five million pounds was promised for security training too.

Along with Labour colleagues, including Unmesh Desai, our representative on the Greater London Assembly, I have asked Sajid Javid to release the funding urgently.

As Ramadan approaches, and many attend late-night prayers, it is vital that worshippers feel secure.

The letter states: “The new funding will make a difference, it is therefore imperative that it is released as a matter of urgency…in order that measures can be taken to improve security in good time before Ramadan.”

It also requests a meeting with Sajid Javid to discuss further options.

Local mosque representatives are naturally concerned about security after Christchurch.

A spokesman for the Muslim Council of Britain, while appreciative of the extra funding, commented: “British Muslim communities may still question why the funding is not proportionate to the risks they face. We hope the consultation with faith representatives will ensure British Muslims are safe in the UK.”

Large numbers of people come together in our community for public worship every week, in churches, mosques, temples and synagogues.

We sometimes don't appreciate how big a contribution this makes to cohesion in our community.

It is vital that all those coming together can be assured that they will be safe – that nobody is deterred from attending by safety worries.

I welcome police officers paying greater attention to mosques since the New Zealand attack.

More broadly, ministers need to encourage space for wider conversations about faith and inequality in our society.

Most Read

Video footage shows girl being attacked on Central line train near Stratford

British Transport Police officers have launched an appeal after reports of an attack on a Central Line train on Saturday. Picture: SUBMITTED

Jailed: Drill musician and his gang who kidnapped and tortured a 16-year-old boy

Isaac Donkoh. Picture: MPS

Two dead after ‘fundamental weaknesses’ in council’s alarm system for vulnerable people

Newham Council is dealing with a second dispute with Unite members. Picture: KEN MEARS

Appeal to trace missing Canning Town man

An appeal has been launced to help find missing man Tyler Mackelcken. Picture: MISSING PEOPLE

Detectives in witness appeal after shots fired in barber’s shop in Upton Park

Shots fired in Plaistow barber shop in Green Street on April 6, Picture: Google

Most Read

Video footage shows girl being attacked on Central line train near Stratford

British Transport Police officers have launched an appeal after reports of an attack on a Central Line train on Saturday. Picture: SUBMITTED

Jailed: Drill musician and his gang who kidnapped and tortured a 16-year-old boy

Isaac Donkoh. Picture: MPS

Two dead after ‘fundamental weaknesses’ in council’s alarm system for vulnerable people

Newham Council is dealing with a second dispute with Unite members. Picture: KEN MEARS

Appeal to trace missing Canning Town man

An appeal has been launced to help find missing man Tyler Mackelcken. Picture: MISSING PEOPLE

Detectives in witness appeal after shots fired in barber’s shop in Upton Park

Shots fired in Plaistow barber shop in Green Street on April 6, Picture: Google

Latest from the Newham Recorder

What is Easter Sunday? Priest explains

Christians celebrate that Jesus has risen on Easter Sunday. Picture: Stefan Rousseau

An ExCeL-lent donation! Venue staff give Easter eggs to charity

Eric Samuel from Community Food Enterprise with some of the Easter eggs donated by ExCeL staff. Picture: ExCeL London

Coulson: O’s captain Jobi is a brilliant leader

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff celebrates Josh Coulson's goal away to AFC Telford United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham pegged back twice as Leicester earn a late draw

West Ham United's Lucas Perez (centre left) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Opinion: East Ham MP Stephen Timms - Extra security for places of worship

East Ham MP Stephen Timms has signed a letter for extra security at places of worship. Photo KEN MEARS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists