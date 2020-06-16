Search

Opinion: We cannot risk a second wave of Covid-19

PUBLISHED: 08:30 20 June 2020

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz is encourging residents to become Covid-19 Health Champions.

Andrew Baker

Newham, with our vulnerability because of deprivation and health inequalities, is paying a high price during the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the start of May I wrote to the government asking that as we enter the recovery phase, they give us, and communities like us, the extra financial support to support those who have borne the brunt of the pain coronavirus has unleashed.

I’ve written to Boris Johnson again because Newham currently spends around £150,000 per week just to meet the needs of our most vulnerable residents.

Without substantial additional funding based on an enhanced equitable formula, referred to in my last letter to the prime minister as a Covid-19 deprivation premium, Newham residents will once again be further significantly disadvantaged.

I want to do whatever it takes to help our most vulnerable residents during this crisis, but need more money to do so.

This week we have seen significant changes to lockdown, as our high streets and shopping centres re-opened on Monday for the first time since March.

For West Ham United fans there is an important milestone as Premier League football returns to the London Stadium on Saturday as the Hammers play Wolverhampton Wanderers behind closed doors.

Avoid heading to Stratford as you won’t be able to get in, and in any case it’s much safer watching it on TV at home.

Continue to protect yourself and others. Consider who else is in your household and their vulnerability to infection so that you protect them.

We cannot risk a second wave in our borough which would be disastrous for all Newham residents.

That’s why this week we’ve launched our Covid-19 Health Champions initiative to empower thousands of Newham residents with up-to-date information about the latest facts, advice and guidance about the virus.

Anyone in the community can become a Covid-19 Health Champion. Visit the Council’s website here: newham.gov.uk/covidhealthchampions

In the meantime, please stay safe.

