View from Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park: Helping to ensure young are heard

Mercy Momah is one of the newest members of youth board for the LLDC. Archant

As a 24-year-old Newham resident I am one of the newest members of the youth board for the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC) after joining earlier this year.

I joined the youth board in order to act as a voice for young people in my community, especially for those who may not necessarily feel as though they have a voice.

I wanted to know more about what was going on, as well as being able to share my thoughts and opinions which essentially shape the neighbourhood in which I live.

I volunteer yearly on a pilgrimage to Lourdes where I have, for the last three years, been a team leader.

I also studied law with criminology where I learnt the effects on young people in society and found it important to help young people and the community to find opportunities that we may not always find accessible.

After graduating I worked in PR and social media engagement and have been able to use these skills as a member of the board.

I’m especially interested in our communications strategy, looking at how we amplify the profile of the youth board and ensure the communications coming out of the park reach more young people.

We have recently been working on a youth survey, something I believe was so necessary in order to hear more from the young people growing up and living in the boroughs of east London.

We are about to launch this survey so if you are aged 13 to 25 living in one of the local boroughs please take the time to complete the survey so we can make your voices heard.

• You can complete the survey online at bit.ly/LegacyYouthsurvey