Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Opinion

Education view: How to deal with those return-to-college fears

PUBLISHED: 08:30 12 September 2020

NewVIc principal, Mandeep Gill, reassures students going back to college.

NewVIc principal, Mandeep Gill, reassures students going back to college.

Archant

Amidst a global pandemic, feelings of uncertainty and fear about returning to college are held by us all.

While this year’s transition back to college is different, our priority is to help our students, parents and staff feel optimistic.

Have honest and open discussions

What you resist, persists. It’s important that we share how we are feeling and encourage honest, factual and open conversations about Covid-19 and its implications for returning to college.

Take some time to read your school or college’s risk assessment and understand the many steps they have taken to make the site safer.

For us this includes one way systems, staggered lunch breaks, hand sanitising, automatic temperature checking and site wide antiviral misting.

Name fears to tame fears

Trying to identify what the specific concern is can help bring understanding to our feelings. We mustn’t hold conversations in – acknowledging and sharing concerns with others will reduce anxiety.

You may also want to watch:

How often we all think to ourselves: “I feel so much better now that that is off my chest.” Naming the thing that you’re worrying about is the first step in figuring out a way forward.

Focus on things going well

Motivating ourselves to focus on things we might be looking forward to can help reduce our worries.

After lockdown, we are all craving some sort of normality.

For instance, many of us might be looking forward to seeing our friends, teachers and colleagues in person.

Others may take pride in fostering a new daily routine which minimises Covid-related risks.

New students joining us will be in a new situation, studying new subjects and enthusiastic about the courses they’ve chosen. Returning students may be excited to get involved in sport and enrichment activities that were cut short last year.

We all share the same fears about Covid and must work together to reduce our anxiety.

By listening to each other and validating our worries, learning coping strategies, reviewing our safety protocols and supporting each other when things are difficult, we can figure a way forward together.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coronavirus: Redbridge could face local lockdown with highest infection rates across London with Havering and Newham close behind

Coronavirus is on the rise in Brent. Picture: PA/Danny Lawson

Two boys, 17, in hospital after West Ham station stabbings

West Ham station. Picture: Steve Poston

Shocking CCTV footage of gang attacking Promise Nkenda released as teenagers jailed for his murder

Anton Muir, Ephraim Idris, Ahmed Musa Abdille and Shamar Dawes. Pic: Met Police

Serving BTP officer dismissed without notice following incident in Stratford’s Westfield shopping centre

Serving BTP officer PC Mahbub Ahmed, based at Stratford station, has been dismissed without notice from the force following a public misconduct hearing. Picture: British Transport Police

East Ham facility now offering free coronavirus testing for anyone with symptoms

A walk-through coronavirus testing facility is open in East Ham. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/PA Images

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Redbridge could face local lockdown with highest infection rates across London with Havering and Newham close behind

Coronavirus is on the rise in Brent. Picture: PA/Danny Lawson

Two boys, 17, in hospital after West Ham station stabbings

West Ham station. Picture: Steve Poston

Shocking CCTV footage of gang attacking Promise Nkenda released as teenagers jailed for his murder

Anton Muir, Ephraim Idris, Ahmed Musa Abdille and Shamar Dawes. Pic: Met Police

Serving BTP officer dismissed without notice following incident in Stratford’s Westfield shopping centre

Serving BTP officer PC Mahbub Ahmed, based at Stratford station, has been dismissed without notice from the force following a public misconduct hearing. Picture: British Transport Police

East Ham facility now offering free coronavirus testing for anyone with symptoms

A walk-through coronavirus testing facility is open in East Ham. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/PA Images

Latest from the Newham Recorder

England star Rachel Daly says ‘ambition and potential’ attracted her to West Ham

West Ham United secure loan deal for England international Rachel Daly (Pic: West Ham United)

Education view: How to deal with those return-to-college fears

NewVIc principal, Mandeep Gill, reassures students going back to college.

Coronavirus: Redbridge could face local lockdown with highest infection rates across London with Havering and Newham close behind

Coronavirus is on the rise in Brent. Picture: PA/Danny Lawson

East Ham rapper Kano and homegrown guest stars team up for video series in aid of Newham charities

East Ham rapper Kano, pictured performing at Newham Leisure Centre in February, is hosting an online video series featuring guest stars to raise funds for charities in the borough. Picture: Amzy

Exhibition by Newham and Tower Hamlets artists explores connections to where they live during global uncertainty

Co-curators and artists Adeyam Tsehaye and Judith Kusi were inspired by the amplification of the Black Lives Matter movement to seek ways of facilitating allyship within and between their respective communities. Picture: Judith Kusi