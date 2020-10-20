Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Opinion

View from the House: Immigration system not fair nor compassionate

PUBLISHED: 08:30 24 October 2020

Lyn Brown is worried about impact of Warehouse K.

Lyn Brown is worried about impact of Warehouse K.

Lyn Brown

Coronavirus is increasing again, as so many people believed and warned it would. This week, we face new restrictions.

The biggest change requires us not to mix with people we don’t live with; neither at home, nor in indoor public places, like restaurants and pubs.

I support these restrictions and urge everyone to abide by them, however hard that is.

I believe strongly that we need to go further. A short ‘circuit-breaker’ lockdown is necessary, across all of England, without further delay. We must work together to reduce infections again and finally get an effective track and trace working.

Nearly all my recent columns focused on Covid-19 and its dreadful impact on our communities. This month, there’s another issue causing serious concern locally.

You may also want to watch:

The Windrush Generation was treated disgracefully for decades. Families were broken apart and vulnerable individuals forcibly deported. People lost jobs and homes; some were reduced to destitution: all through no fault of their own.

I believe this country’s immigration system is neither fair nor compassionate. I hear more stories of Newham residents, our friends, family members and neighbours, working hard, raising families and contributing to our communities, threatened by immigration enforcement. I help as many as I can.

The Home Office wants to create an Immigration Reporting Centre in Warehouse K in the Royal Docks.

Most of the facilities and staff would be transferred from the current Reporting Centre in Southwark. However, through my questions in Parliament, I’ve discovered that the detention cells at Warehouse K would hold more people.

I am worried that having a Home Office presence so close will increase anxiety for many Newham residents and could lead to numerous injustices to local people, like those inflicted on the Windrush Generation.

These are already very worrying times, what with the virus, job losses, business closures and restricted contact with our loved ones. A new immigration reporting centre, and the hostility it could bring, is the last thing we need now, when our communities are already under such pressure.

Please, stay safe and do what you can for others during this time of troubles.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Newham GP column: Check your breasts and attend screening appointments

Dr Helen Stedeford. Picture: Newham Council

Clocks go back an hour tonight

Clocks go back an hour in the early hours of Sunday, October 25. Picture: Getty Images

View from the House: Immigration system not fair nor compassionate

Lyn Brown is worried about impact of Warehouse K.

O’s boss Embleton reveals he was in touch with Stevenage boss Revell during lockdown

Orient manager Ross Embleton during Northampton Town vs Leyton Orient, Friendly Match Football at the PTS Academy Stadium on 22nd August 2020

Jailed: East Ham drug dealer who had crack cocaine and heroin in his car

Jason Habibo, 26, of Lonsdale Close, East Ham, was jailed for five and a half years at Snaresbrook Crown Court on October 14. Picture: Essex Police