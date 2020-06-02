We’ll play vital role in post-Covid Newham

Lyn Garner, LLDC, on importance of Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park during and post Covid. Archant

Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park has proved to be a vital lifeline for local people during the 2020 lockdown remaining open throughout.

The park provides both tranquillity and ample space to safely exercise and enjoy with its hundreds of acres of parklands and waterways. The free park-wide wi-fi means people can stay connected wherever they are in the park.

Lockdown has shown us that we should not take open space on this scale for granted, particularly for those without access to their own gardens. And, one positive from the crisis is the new connection that has been forged between the park and the local communities it serves and who rely on it.

In a city that now needs space to breathe more than ever, the park remains open, accessible and crucial to local life. Indeed, the Royal Horticultural Society has featured the park as part of its virtual Chelsea Flower Show - you can watch the video on the RHS website.

Here at the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC), our wider role is to drive regeneration through jobs, skills, community programmes, developments like East Bank and attracting business.

During the last few weeks we have been working hard to support local communities and businesses dealing with unprecedented challenges, and now it is the work we do as a regeneration agency and the spirit and resilience of the people and businesses in our part of London provides the best foundation to build the recovery from Covid-19.

Our support for local businesses is helping to create an environment for innovation and collaboration. That support will be needed more than ever to help businesses and communities to get back on their feet.

Here East is attracting companies large and small working with research centres and universities on cutting-edge projects. International Quarter London offers office space geared for a new way of working. The space and flexibility of the park, its location and infrastructure provides a huge testbed for fresh research and ideas, from driverless cars to e-scooters and the latest design and environmental innovations.

LLDC and its partners have a vital role to continue delivering the regeneration and opportunities for local people.