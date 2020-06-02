Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

We’ll play vital role in post-Covid Newham

PUBLISHED: 08:30 07 June 2020

Lyn Garner, LLDC, on importance of Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park during and post Covid.

Lyn Garner, LLDC, on importance of Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park during and post Covid.

Archant

Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park has proved to be a vital lifeline for local people during the 2020 lockdown remaining open throughout.

The park provides both tranquillity and ample space to safely exercise and enjoy with its hundreds of acres of parklands and waterways. The free park-wide wi-fi means people can stay connected wherever they are in the park.

Lockdown has shown us that we should not take open space on this scale for granted, particularly for those without access to their own gardens. And, one positive from the crisis is the new connection that has been forged between the park and the local communities it serves and who rely on it.

In a city that now needs space to breathe more than ever, the park remains open, accessible and crucial to local life. Indeed, the Royal Horticultural Society has featured the park as part of its virtual Chelsea Flower Show - you can watch the video on the RHS website.

You may also want to watch:

Here at the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC), our wider role is to drive regeneration through jobs, skills, community programmes, developments like East Bank and attracting business.

During the last few weeks we have been working hard to support local communities and businesses dealing with unprecedented challenges, and now it is the work we do as a regeneration agency and the spirit and resilience of the people and businesses in our part of London provides the best foundation to build the recovery from Covid-19.

Our support for local businesses is helping to create an environment for innovation and collaboration. That support will be needed more than ever to help businesses and communities to get back on their feet.

Here East is attracting companies large and small working with research centres and universities on cutting-edge projects. International Quarter London offers office space geared for a new way of working. The space and flexibility of the park, its location and infrastructure provides a huge testbed for fresh research and ideas, from driverless cars to e-scooters and the latest design and environmental innovations.

LLDC and its partners have a vital role to continue delivering the regeneration and opportunities for local people.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Newham police officer accused of asking revenge porn victim to send him naked pictures

Pc Kevin Mohess faces a misconduct hearing. Picture: Met Police

Newham record label owner Yazz Nasir says there’s a beauty to being independent

Music from the KhanTwinz has been viewed millions of times on YouTube. The twins are signed to independent Newham record label, Ghost Recordz. Picture: Yazz Nasir

Protesters in Stratford ‘take the knee’ to demand justice for George Floyd in show of support

The protest was also a show of support for the Black Lives Matter movement in the USA. Picture: Sylvia GB

Police issue fifth highest number of fines for Covid-19 breaches, Met figures show

The Met has released the first detailed breakdown of fines and arrests made during lockdown. Picture: Met Police

Newham unveils plans for active travel to help borough’s recovery from Covid-19

Newham Council has unveiled details of its transport plans for Covid-19 recovery. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Newham police officer accused of asking revenge porn victim to send him naked pictures

Pc Kevin Mohess faces a misconduct hearing. Picture: Met Police

Newham record label owner Yazz Nasir says there’s a beauty to being independent

Music from the KhanTwinz has been viewed millions of times on YouTube. The twins are signed to independent Newham record label, Ghost Recordz. Picture: Yazz Nasir

Protesters in Stratford ‘take the knee’ to demand justice for George Floyd in show of support

The protest was also a show of support for the Black Lives Matter movement in the USA. Picture: Sylvia GB

Police issue fifth highest number of fines for Covid-19 breaches, Met figures show

The Met has released the first detailed breakdown of fines and arrests made during lockdown. Picture: Met Police

Newham unveils plans for active travel to help borough’s recovery from Covid-19

Newham Council has unveiled details of its transport plans for Covid-19 recovery. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Release of man convicted of raping Stratford woman may be reviewed after family not notified of decision

Wendell Baker

We’ll play vital role in post-Covid Newham

Lyn Garner, LLDC, on importance of Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park during and post Covid.

Good advice for new runners

More people have been getting out to exercise during the coronavirus pandemic

London Youth Games launch virtual games

Robert Clack celebrate their London Youth Games rugby success

Face coverings: What are the new rules?

Face coverings can be masks, scarves or bandanas, just so long as they cover the nose and mouth. Picture: Yui Mok/PA.
Drive 24