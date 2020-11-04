Opinion

Recorder letters: Parking permits, tree-felling, TfL finances, save stamps and charity shopping

Letters sent in from Recorder readers this week.

No consideration for residents

Julie Webb, Stratford, full address supplied, writes:

Do the changes to the residents parking permits mean our CPZ hours will be changing? I presume the answer to that is no.

For the SSE area, we have two hours, yes two hours. This is from 10am to midday. We can’t park our cars in our street now, we have to park streets away sometimes.

Now we are going to have to pay more money for the permits to cover the time when the majority of the residents are out working and our cars are not even in the street.

As usual the non-residents are going to have all the spaces in the street to park their cars till 7pm even up to 10pm and maybe have even more spaces because people may decide not to pay for a permit and use their cars between the restricted hours.

Well done Newham Council for the consideration you show to the non-residents of Newham, allowing them to bring their cars to work and having somewhere to park. What a shame you can’t do this for the people who actually live in this borough!!!!!

Tree-felling under way is travesty

Fiona O’Callaghan, Manbey Grove, Stratford, wrote to Mayor Fiaz, and Forest Gate South councillors:

I write with reference to the felling of mature, specimen trees on Manbey Grove which is currently under way with absolutely no community consultation.

I have tried to telephone the tree officer but it seems impossible to reach a human being at Newham Council due to the automated system.

I understand that the completion of the works is due for early next week and I appeal to you to use your influence to put the felling on hold until the residents can have a collaborative discussion with you on this matter. I know many of my fellow residents feel similarly.

I would also like to understand as a matter of urgency please:

Why these trees are being felled?

What other options were reviewed prior to their felling instruction?

What were the views of the borough tree officer on this?

What the replacement policy will be and what is the establishment and maintenance strategy?

Why was there no community consultation on this matter?

As I am sure you are aware, mature trees play a vital role in improvement of air pollution, mitigation of flood risk, mental and physical wellbeing, and safety not to mention preserving vital corridors for wildlife and biodiversity in our increasingly built up, polluted cities.

It is a travesty to remove trees such as these and I urge you to step in and at least put this action on hold so that we can together look at all the concerns and options.

Be transparent on TfL’s finances

Unmesh Desai, London Assembly member for City and East, writes:

Earlier this week, we saw the campaigning efforts of City Hall, charities, business leaders and Londoners pay off.

As part of a last-minute emergency funding deal with TfL, the government dropped the worst of its proposed conditions, including the removal of travel concessions for under 18s and older people and the extension of the congestion charge zone to the North and South Circulars.

However, the government still fell far short of providing the long-term and sustainable financial package that TfL asked for.

This is despite the fact the first lockdown caused their fare revenue to drop by 90 per cent.

During the recent negotiations, the government commissioned KPMG to deliver a review of TfL’s finances.

So far, this has been kept hidden, even from the TfL Commissioner himself.

If ministers are intent upon interfering in how the transport system in our capital should be run, they need to be transparent with Londoners and publish the findings of the report as soon as possible.

What we do know is that before the Covid-19 outbreak, Sadiq Khan had reduced the operating deficit at TfL, that he had inherited from Boris Johnson, by 71pc, whilst boosting TfL’s cash balance by 13pc.

Collecting used stamps for charity

Myrna Chave, PO Box 91, Virginia Water, Surrey GU25 9AR, writes:

I am appealing for used postage stamps which help me raise funds which I then donate to the Guide Dogs for the Blind.

I am always in need of all types of postage stamps, including British, foreign and Christmas stamps.

If you are able to help I would be grateful if you could cut the stamps from their envelopes (leaving approx 1cm margin around the stamp) and send them to the address above.

If you would like to contact me my email address is stamps4gdftb@live.co.uk

Covid worrying for diabetics

Roz Rosenblatt, London head, Diabetes UK, writes:

Many people have already started Christmas shopping - and there’s a way we can all combine enjoying the festivities whilst supporting people with diabetes.

More so than ever, people with diabetes need us, but we need your support.

You can be a part of this vital effort by simply browsing our Christmas shop from the comfort of your home and choosing from a wonderful range of Christmas cards and gifts. The shop can be found at diabetes.org.uk/shop