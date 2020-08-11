Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Opinion

View from the community: Add your support for statue of Dame Vera

PUBLISHED: 12:30 16 August 2020

A national memorial in Newham honouring Dame Vera Lynn gets Kevin Jenkins' support.

A national memorial in Newham honouring Dame Vera Lynn gets Kevin Jenkins' support.

Kevin Jenkins

I, like so many others, was saddened to learn of the passing of Dame Vera Lynn, but heartened to know that her legacy will (and must) live on.

Future generations can be inspired like the generations before them were, by everything Dame Vera gave to literally millions of citizens and learn about her pivotal role in the nation’s heritage, during one of the most difficult periods in modern times.

I was lucky enough to have the privilege of meeting and talking to Dame Vera on a number of occasions whilst I was chair of governors at Dame Vera’s old school – Brampton Primary.

Dame Vera was a wonderful, caring and inspirational woman – down to earth with an unassuming personality that put you at ease and generated awe-inspiring respect for her. She had a smile and time for everyone; no-one was cut short. She listened intently, making everyone feel special.

You may also want to watch:

Dame Vera had an amazing ability to recognise and seek out the shy and timid children, without embarrassment – you could see them grow in confidence as she spoke to them.

Throughout her life, she never stopped giving. What she meant to so many is perhaps best summed up in one of the numerous tributes that poured in on her passing, “Vera you were hope when hope was fading, you were our smile when smiling was a struggle, you touched hearts all over the world and you will forever be in ours”. Dame Vera was hugely proud of her East Ham roots and schooling at Brampton, which she told me had helped her greatly in shaping her future life.

I fully support the call for a national memorial statue honouring Dame Vera’s life.

I also feel it would be very appropriate for a statue here in Newham – Dame Vera’s birthplace, which she was so proud of.

A Newham statue would be a permanent and fitting tribute, inspiring future generations of Newhammers. If you support the idea of a statue in Newham for Dame Vera, I would be very pleased to hear from you, please let me know at kevin.newhamheritage@gmail.com and I will ask the council if they can progress such a tribute. Please add your support to remember one of Newham’s finest.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Forest Gate shop fire that forced 26 people to flee homes ‘suspicious’, say police

Firefighters have been on the scene all night. Picture: LFB

‘A legacy for community action’: Custom House neighbours welcome landlord offer as step in right direction

Custom House has been due for regeneration since 2004. Picture: Google Satellite

Teenager found guilty of murdering Baptista Adjei, 15, on bus in Stratford

Baptista Adjei, 15, from North Woolwich. Picture: Met Police

Newham to pilot coronavirus contact tracing app

The contact tracing app is designed to alert users if they have been in close proximity to someone confirmed to have the virus. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Images

‘West Ham killed us’: Pub landlord sells up after club’s move loses him £400k a year

Landlord Ron Bolwell has sold the lease on the Denmark Arms and is moving to his other pub the Queen's in Green Street.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Forest Gate shop fire that forced 26 people to flee homes ‘suspicious’, say police

Firefighters have been on the scene all night. Picture: LFB

‘A legacy for community action’: Custom House neighbours welcome landlord offer as step in right direction

Custom House has been due for regeneration since 2004. Picture: Google Satellite

Teenager found guilty of murdering Baptista Adjei, 15, on bus in Stratford

Baptista Adjei, 15, from North Woolwich. Picture: Met Police

Newham to pilot coronavirus contact tracing app

The contact tracing app is designed to alert users if they have been in close proximity to someone confirmed to have the virus. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Images

‘West Ham killed us’: Pub landlord sells up after club’s move loses him £400k a year

Landlord Ron Bolwell has sold the lease on the Denmark Arms and is moving to his other pub the Queen's in Green Street.

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Recorder letters: Council tax, police, clear masks and cycle challenge

'A policeman's lot is not a happy one', according to Chris Hobbs. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA

View from the community: Add your support for statue of Dame Vera

A national memorial in Newham honouring Dame Vera Lynn gets Kevin Jenkins' support.

Stratford teenager earns £33k-a-year boarding school scholarship

Libby Bentham has been given a scholarship to study at Felsted School. Picture: Sarah Sutherland

West Ham Women complete signature of midfielder Ruby Grant

Ruby Grant of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs Lewes FC Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Meadow Park on 23rd February 2020

Ceremony marks start of Canning Town development’s latest phase

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz at the site of the Hallsville Quarter development. Picture: Andrew Baker