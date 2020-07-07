Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Opinion: A scourge non-whites encounter daily

PUBLISHED: 08:30 11 July 2020

East London Humanist Paul Kaufman wants bigotry and inequality addressed.

East London Humanist Paul Kaufman wants bigotry and inequality addressed.

Archant

The roots of racism lie deep, not least in east London.

Take the West India Docks, the first of the industrial era docks which help define the area. They were built by a consortium of slave-owning businessmen to cash in on the burgeoning empire. Records show slave owners lived locally. What explains such inhumanity, and why is Black Lives Matter still so relevant?

How to Argue with a Racist is a timely book by geneticist and broadcaster Adam Rutherford, a patron of Humanists UK.

Adam examines the pseudo-science that has underpinned prejudice and black subjugation. As he points out, skin colour is literally only skin deep.

You may also want to watch:

Modern genetics shows all humans share almost all the same DNA. Colour does not in itself explain differences and similarities in physical and intellectual ability. Yet false beliefs persist, often unconsciously. One striking example is the lack of black Olympic swimming champions.

Even some well-meaning liberals put this down to genetics, and the myth that black people have heavy bones. Adam points instead to the correlation between lack of achievement and historic lack of access to swimming pools.

Of course, all lives matter, and inequality is rife. But Black Lives Matter confronts the particular scourge which non-whites encounter on a daily basis, an additional layer of grief and difficulty suffered for no reason other than skin colour. How else to explain, for example, why so few black footballers in the professional leagues are coaches or managers? The wildly disproportionate number of black Londoners being stopped and searched should likewise concern us.

For racists, ethnic difference in achievement, say among Nobel prize winners, vindicates belief in racial supremacy. For anyone who values science and fairness it should prompt investigation and action.

The disproportionate toll Covid-19 has taken on BAME communities, particularly in boroughs like Newham, highlights that we are not “all in it together”. We must work to make sure we emerge with greater awareness and that more positive steps are taken to address bigotry and inequality

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

The first wave of Covid-19 at Newham Hospital, as told by ITU doctor Zara Al-Faham

Zara Al-Faham - a junior Intensive Care Unit doctor at Newham University Hospital - describes how she and her colleagues experienced the first wave of coronavirus. Picture: Zak Macauley

Police arrest 21 people after dawn raids linked to Stratford Park drug activity and violent crime

Officers swarm on a property during dawn raids in Newham and Waltham Forest this morning. Picture: Met Police

Hackney man arrested on suspicion of murder after Plaistow man Stephen Morrisson stabbed in Epping

Stephen Morrisson, 30, from Plaistow died from a stab wound after being found injured on Epping Road, Epping on Tuesday, June 30. Picture: Essex Police

Mayor welcomes report into ‘radical’ overhaul of Newham’s democratic process

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz has responded to the independent report. Picture: Andrew Baker

Newham to take part in asymptomatic coronavirus testing pilot

People considered high risk are set to be tested for coronavirus even if they have no symptoms. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Most Read

The first wave of Covid-19 at Newham Hospital, as told by ITU doctor Zara Al-Faham

Zara Al-Faham - a junior Intensive Care Unit doctor at Newham University Hospital - describes how she and her colleagues experienced the first wave of coronavirus. Picture: Zak Macauley

Police arrest 21 people after dawn raids linked to Stratford Park drug activity and violent crime

Officers swarm on a property during dawn raids in Newham and Waltham Forest this morning. Picture: Met Police

Hackney man arrested on suspicion of murder after Plaistow man Stephen Morrisson stabbed in Epping

Stephen Morrisson, 30, from Plaistow died from a stab wound after being found injured on Epping Road, Epping on Tuesday, June 30. Picture: Essex Police

Mayor welcomes report into ‘radical’ overhaul of Newham’s democratic process

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz has responded to the independent report. Picture: Andrew Baker

Newham to take part in asymptomatic coronavirus testing pilot

People considered high risk are set to be tested for coronavirus even if they have no symptoms. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Boss Moyes says West Ham can use previous relegation battle experiences

West Ham United manager David Moyes on the touchline during the Premier League match against Chelsea

West Ham captain Noble remains vital despite good form of Rice and Soucek

West Ham United's Mark Noble and Tottenham Hotspur's Giovani Lo Celso battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London,

Quiz: Test your sporting current affairs knowledge

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring his side's first goal

West Ham boss Moyes says his players know the job at hand at Norwich

West Ham United manager David Moyes (left) looks dejected as he goes to shake the hand of Burnley manager Sean Dyche after the Premier League match at London Stadium

Opinion: A scourge non-whites encounter daily

East London Humanist Paul Kaufman wants bigotry and inequality addressed.