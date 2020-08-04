Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Spiritual view: Make transport choices for good of all

PUBLISHED: 08:30 09 August 2020

Archdeacon of West Ham Elwin Cockett, makes a confession.

Archdeacon of West Ham Elwin Cockett, makes a confession.

Elwin Cockett

Here’s a confession: I am a petrol-head. I love fast cars and motorbikes, and I’ve owned more of them than I care to admit, from 2CVs to BMWs.

They can be incredibly useful and enjoyable but, used in the wrong place and at the wrong time, can do great damage to communities and to the environment.

It is good to have a choice whether to use a car or call a cab, or to go by Tube or bus.

Sometimes, choosing to walk or cycle may well be the best option for ourselves and for others, so long as we can do so safely and pleasantly.

That’s where “love your neighbour” comes in.

I might well find it more comfortable and more convenient to drive my car everywhere but if, in doing so, I make your road busier, your air less pleasant to breathe, and your journey that day on foot or on a bike more dangerous, then I am harming you.

You may also want to watch:

For Christians and anyone who holds to the “golden rule”, to love your neighbour is not just a nice thing to do. It’s a commandment from God.

We’re often rubbish at it, and yet it is still something that we should want to do, to avoid harming other people and to want to bless them.

So, if I can make a choice about transport that avoids harming others, I should.

Government can help, of course.

The prime minister is encouraging everyone who can to walk or cycle more, to “save the NHS” and changes are being made to roads to make both walking and cycling safer and easier.

Newham Council has lagged behind our neighbours in Waltham Forest, but we can all play a part in encouraging and welcoming such measures, even where they might inconvenience us as motorists.

We have all known for years that something had to change. Covid-19 has made it clearer.

If one good thing comes out of this dreadful pandemic, let it be that we start working together to make transport choices for the good of all, for the sake of the NHS, and for our own health. Because it’s right to “love our neighbours”.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Canning Town man aiming to raise £90k for potentially life-saving treatment loses cancer battle

Jake Morgan, pictured with his partner Britany Elliott, died on Sunday after a battle with cancer. Picture: Jake Morgan

Plans approved for 5,000-home Thameside West development and new DLR station

Artist's impression of the Thameside West development. Picture: Keystone

Plaistow pub’s bid to extend licence approved despite neighbours’ objections

The Lord Stanley in St Mary's Road, Plaistow. Picture: Google

East Ham sixth form sees four teenagers secure scholarships to top US universities

Lennox Keeble, Umar Azad, Xuan Nguyen and Catherine Lowe have all been awarded scholarships to top US universities. Picture: Joe Newman

Police release images of three men sought in connection with fatal shooting

Police wish to speak with these three men following a fatal shooting in Roydon. Picture: Essex Police

Most Read

Canning Town man aiming to raise £90k for potentially life-saving treatment loses cancer battle

Jake Morgan, pictured with his partner Britany Elliott, died on Sunday after a battle with cancer. Picture: Jake Morgan

Plans approved for 5,000-home Thameside West development and new DLR station

Artist's impression of the Thameside West development. Picture: Keystone

Plaistow pub’s bid to extend licence approved despite neighbours’ objections

The Lord Stanley in St Mary's Road, Plaistow. Picture: Google

East Ham sixth form sees four teenagers secure scholarships to top US universities

Lennox Keeble, Umar Azad, Xuan Nguyen and Catherine Lowe have all been awarded scholarships to top US universities. Picture: Joe Newman

Police release images of three men sought in connection with fatal shooting

Police wish to speak with these three men following a fatal shooting in Roydon. Picture: Essex Police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Spiritual view: Make transport choices for good of all

Archdeacon of West Ham Elwin Cockett, makes a confession.

Campaigners stage East Ham protest as coronavirus evictions ban looms

Campaigners from London Renters Union staged a protest in High Street North, East Ham, on Saturday, August 1. Picture: Michael Deas

New sculpture of woman on phone unveiled in Stratford

Reaching Out by Thomas J Price has been unveiled as the latest installation on The Line. Picture: Jeff Moore

View from the House: We can build a better, greener community

Stephen Timms is positive for Newham's future post-pandemic, with some government help.

Cash deadline for enterprising ideas to make east London life better after Covid emergency

High five... for a home-cooking social enterprise start-up which got funding to get off the ground. Picture: Investec