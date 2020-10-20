Opinion

Spiritual view: Black History Month more important than ever

Black History Month has felt more important than ever this year.

The killing of George Floyd in America shocked us all, even if we believed that it would not have happened here.

While that might be true, I have heard enough stories from people of African, Caribbean and Asian heritage to know that even in east London we have some way to go. We need to listen to those stories.

Here I want to pay tribute to the black and minority-ethnic clergy serving in Newham, such as Chigor Chike, a scholar, author and priest who is the Church of England’s national adviser on minority ethnic Anglican concerns.

He is one of many Christians and especially church leaders from around the world who have settled in Newham, all of whom bring their own insights and experience. Although I have lived in east London for more than fifty years, I have learned so much from listening to their stories and to those of the people we all serve.

It has been humbling.

I am thinking of the priest whose high-born family had a comfortable life in his home country but who had to flee under threat of death, and who has been quietly serving here for many years.

I am thinking of those who grew up in places where it is normal to see faith expressed loudly and joyfully and who have much to teach us here.

And I am moved by those who tell me that they fear for their children, knowing that to be a black teenager in the wrong place at the wrong time can be dangerous, even today.

They have shown me that we need to say that their children matter, that black lives matter, whether or not we buy in to the entire agenda of the BLM movement.

It takes an effort to listen to people whose stories you wouldn’t usually hear, but it’s worth it. You might be surprised at what you learn from people.

One thing is certainly true: When we hear the stories of people who have not been listened to in the past, we are all richer for the experience.