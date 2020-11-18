Search

Health view: The NHS is still open during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 08:30 22 November 2020

Dr Muhammad Navqi is reminding residents that the NHS is open during lockdown.

Dr Muhammad Navqi is reminding residents that the NHS is open during lockdown.

© Adam Scott 2019. For consideration only, no reproduction without written permission.

In my last column, I talked about my concern for people who are not seeking medical help, and now in our second lockdown this concern grows.

People are simply not visiting their GPs and getting the medical care they need when they need it.

Many are presenting late at A&E with cancer, heart problems and other preventable diseases that could have better outcomes if they had seen their GP when symptoms started.

I urge all of you to contact your GP if you feel unwell, tell your family and friends to contact their GP if they are unwell; tell everyone that the NHS is open.

We have changed the way we work to keep you safe. This means you might have to fill out forms online or share more information when you call to book so that we can better understand your needs before your phone or virtual appointment – but I can assure you that where face-to-face appointments are needed, you will be seen.

We are passionate about keeping the NHS open for anyone who needs us and we will continue be here for you through lockdown and through the winter.

As winter approaches, I encourage all of you to get your flu vaccination.

If you get flu and covid, your risk of serious complications is much greater so please act now.

If you are eligible for a free flu jab, please contact your GP surgery and book your appointment now.

It is really important parents get their children vaccinated too as children are more likely to contract flu at nursery or school and then spread the virus, posing a particular risk to others at higher risk including babies and the elderly.

You can find out more about who is eligible and how to get the vaccine here.

If you are pregnant, you should also get the vaccine as your immune system will be suppressed leading to greater risks for you and your baby.

I continue to urge you to seek medical help when you need it. We’re here for you.

