Health view: Please visit your GP as you always have

PUBLISHED: 08:30 06 September 2020

Dr Muhammad Naqvi urges patients not to put off visiting GP if feeling unwell.

Dr Muhammad Naqvi urges patients not to put off visiting GP if feeling unwell.

I’m hearing a lot about public concern over burdening their GPs, which I assure you is the last thing that we are thinking about.

Our biggest concern is that the people we care for aren’t coming to see us when they need help, advice or care and that this is putting lives at risk.

I’m worried that my patients will only come to see me when their health has deteriorated so far that I am not able to help them in the way I would have been if they had come to see me when they first felt unwell.

I’m worried that my patients will end up in hospital with late stage cancer, heart failure or other preventable diseases that could have been delayed or prevented, if only they had come to me at the first signs of something being wrong.

We recently ran a survey to assess people’s experience of accessing care during lockdown.

Nearly three-quarters (71 per cent) of respondents had needed to contact their GP surgery. Among those who did, 96pc had enquiries unrelated to Covid-19, with most people asking about common problems such as coughs or back pain or general symptoms such as dizziness.

It’s important that you don’t ignore symptoms, and where you are worried, you should contact your GP without delay.

I know it’s a worrying time for everyone but the NHS is here for you.

We have put precautions in place to keep everyone safe, we are wearing appropriate PPE to help protect those we need to care for face to face, and we are offering telephone and virtual consultations first to reduce the risk for everyone.

I urge everyone to continue to use their health and care services and seek medical help when you need it.

We are here to provide vaccinations for your children. We are here to support those with long term conditions. We are here to provide routine care, just as we have always been.

Your GP practice continues to be a safe and welcoming environment where we will take care of you and your family.

