Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Opinion

View from the House: Deal with health problems before it’s too late

PUBLISHED: 08:30 29 August 2020

Don't be put of going to the doctors says MP Lyn Brown.

Don't be put of going to the doctors says MP Lyn Brown.

Lyn Brown

It’s absolutely clear that our fabulous NHS, and its highly skilled and dedicated staff, has saved many lives from the first wave of Covid infections.

I am grateful beyond words to the doctors and nurses, ambulance drivers, hospital porters and cleaners, who have all worked so hard, at risk to themselves, for the sake of us all.

Dealing with the pandemic forced our NHS to cancel many face-to-face appointments. The risk of patients catching or spreading the virus was too high.

We’re now in a quiet period, with the infection plateaued. A second wave of Covid may hit this winter, so we must use the time wisely.

Anyone with a health concern even just a niggle, a pain, a lump, should see their doctor now and get it checked.

Health experts are desperately worried that many people will lose their lives because their illnesses weren’t diagnosed in time for effective treatment.

You may also want to watch:

Chemotherapy appointments dropped 60 per cent during lockdown. There are fears that waiting lists for hospital treatment could exceed 10 million by the year’s end, if we have a second wave.

The government must put a strategy and sufficient funding in place to meet this challenge; but we can help too, by looking after our own health, now.

In Newham, far too many of us delay too long, before getting signs of cancer checked out. Waiting is deadly and the message from our NHS is clear: if you are worried about something, raise it with your GP and make sure you get tested.

In July I had my regular mammogram. For others, it is something else. Men might need a prostate or testicle exam: women a smear test.

If you see blood, or experience discomfort, when you go to the loo, you may need to take a sample. It might seem disgusting, but it could save your life.

Is there a mole on your skin that’s grown or changed? Talk to your GP.

A cancer check isn’t anyone’s idea of summer fun, but we owe it to ourselves, and those who love us, to deal with health problems before it’s too late.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jailed: Plaistow man who brutally attacked traffic wardens outside primary school

Rodall Misuri 31, of Fothergill Close, Plaistow was jailed for two years and four months after brutally assaulting two traffic wardens who gave him a parking ticket. Picture: Essex Police

Revealed: The most popular baby names in Newham

The most popular baby names for 2019 have been revealed. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Appeal to find woman missing from Newham

Tahawnee Coote was last seen on August 9. Picture: Newham MPS

Appeal after woman spat at and stab threats made on train between Stratford and Upminster

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP

Calls for tighter security after police shut down party in Royal Docks

A line of officers heads down Western Gateway. Picture: Submitted

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Jailed: Plaistow man who brutally attacked traffic wardens outside primary school

Rodall Misuri 31, of Fothergill Close, Plaistow was jailed for two years and four months after brutally assaulting two traffic wardens who gave him a parking ticket. Picture: Essex Police

Revealed: The most popular baby names in Newham

The most popular baby names for 2019 have been revealed. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Appeal to find woman missing from Newham

Tahawnee Coote was last seen on August 9. Picture: Newham MPS

Appeal after woman spat at and stab threats made on train between Stratford and Upminster

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP

Calls for tighter security after police shut down party in Royal Docks

A line of officers heads down Western Gateway. Picture: Submitted

Latest from the Newham Recorder

View from the House: Deal with health problems before it’s too late

Don't be put of going to the doctors says MP Lyn Brown.

West Ham United secure loan signing of Australian midfielder Emily van Egmond

West Ham United secure loan signing of midfielder Emily van Egmond (Pic: Arfa)

Jury retires in trial of Custom House man accused of murdering women and hiding bodies in freezer

The bodies of Henriett Szucs and Mary Jane Mustafa were found in a freezer in Custom House. Pictures: Ellie Hoskins and Ayse Hussein.

Protesters carry out mock trial of landlord ‘Robin Tenants’ in protest over evictions ban outside Stratford Magistrates’ Court

London Renters Union staged a protest outside Stratford Magistrates' Court as part of a fight back against the governmen't four week extension of an evictions ban. Picture: Jess Hurd

Safety first as children return to classrooms

WARM WELCOME: Children will be socially distanced in the classroom. Picture: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images