Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Opinion

Education matters: Schools offer beacons of hope to young

PUBLISHED: 08:30 15 November 2020

Bobby Moore Academy principal Daniel Botting highlights the positives of schools during Covid crisis.

Bobby Moore Academy principal Daniel Botting highlights the positives of schools during Covid crisis.

Archant

It would be so easy for young people, and society more broadly, to turn their back on schools at this time.

Following the flawed exam results process in summer 2020 (which looks set to be repeated in 2021) it can seem that the whole school and examination system belong to another time, when the world has moved on.

However, there are three key areas in which schools offer beacons of hope to pupils and families in a time of uncertainty.

The first is adaptability. Since the spring, schools have developed a completely different style of education.

School remains the best place for children to learn; now if they cannot be in the classroom, we have built effective models of remote learning.

You may also want to watch:

Of course these are not perfect and need refining further. The key lesson is that schools, like so many other businesses and organisations, have shown that they can adapt rapidly when the circumstances change.

The second beacon of hope which schools provide is resilience.

When faced with the challenges of adapting in these ways, school staff have been role models of determination and perseverance.

This is down to both the commitment of individual staff, and the collective will within schools to keep going – to keep teaching, caring, supporting, and providing our young people with the education they deserve.

Which brings me to the third beacon of hope - the pupils themselves and their willingness to work to together to overcome the difficulties they face.

The enthusiasm with which they have returned to school remains undimmed; the desire to challenge themselves and to make the most of every opportunity to learn. And what do our young people need for their future as they look ahead beyond 2020?

Most of all, they need to be adaptable, they need to be resilient, and they need one another’s support in whatever they do. I see this every day here at Bobby Moore Academy - it happens because of teachers leading their pupils to build up layer upon layer of detailed subject knowledge.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Recorder letters: Parking permits, tree-felling, TfL finances, save stamps and charity shopping

Newham Council is changing its parking permits. Picture: Getty Images

Jailed: Manor Park sex offender who targeted lone women in darkness

Levi Auguste, 35, has been jailed for a series of sex offences in Newham. Picture: Met Police

Stratford bus passenger fined £1,710 for refusing to wear mask

The court heard Frederick Adomako-Frimpong had no reasonable excuse for not having a face mask at Stratford bus station. Picture: Ken Mears

Police release images of 20 males as operation autumn nights targets crime in Newham

A total of 20 images have been released by the Met. Picture: MPS

Appeal for donations to help Newham foodbank stay open this winter

Brother George, sister Carol and sister Priscillia prepare parcels for the needy. Picture: Rev. Ivo Anderson

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Recorder letters: Parking permits, tree-felling, TfL finances, save stamps and charity shopping

Newham Council is changing its parking permits. Picture: Getty Images

Jailed: Manor Park sex offender who targeted lone women in darkness

Levi Auguste, 35, has been jailed for a series of sex offences in Newham. Picture: Met Police

Stratford bus passenger fined £1,710 for refusing to wear mask

The court heard Frederick Adomako-Frimpong had no reasonable excuse for not having a face mask at Stratford bus station. Picture: Ken Mears

Police release images of 20 males as operation autumn nights targets crime in Newham

A total of 20 images have been released by the Met. Picture: MPS

Appeal for donations to help Newham foodbank stay open this winter

Brother George, sister Carol and sister Priscillia prepare parcels for the needy. Picture: Rev. Ivo Anderson

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Education matters: Schools offer beacons of hope to young

Bobby Moore Academy principal Daniel Botting highlights the positives of schools during Covid crisis.

Leyton Orient crash to fourth consecutive defeat at the hands of Colchester United

Jobi McAnuff, Leyton Orient looks for the pass during Colchester United vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the JobServe Community Stadium on 14th November 2020

View from City Hall: We must all unite to fight against Covid

Unmesh Desai has written a report on areas the Met needs to address to improve trust and confidence in BAME communities.

Stratford bus passenger fined £1,710 for refusing to wear mask

The court heard Frederick Adomako-Frimpong had no reasonable excuse for not having a face mask at Stratford bus station. Picture: Ken Mears

Workers at Tate & Lyle Sugars get pay boost as company gains living wage employer status

Tate & Lyle Sugars is paying all its workers the London living wage. Picture: Ken Mears