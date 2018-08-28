Want to become a professional beauty therapist? Meet three London graduates on how they started out

Make-up artist Luiza comppleted a level three in make-up artistry at CPBA, a professional beauty academy Archant

Three beauty school graduates from Candor Professional Beauty Academy tell the Newham Recorder about how they got their break in the industry, after they finished their beauty training

Anetta completed her bueatician course at CPBA and is now a nail technology tutor Anetta completed her bueatician course at CPBA and is now a nail technology tutor

Whether you want to start your own business, work from home, freelance or be part of a salon team, training at a professional beauty college can set you on the path to success. Whatever area of beauty you chose to specialise in, from barbering to hairdressing, to nails and make-up, find the right course and training for the career you want.

Anetta Molnar, nail technology tutor

“I had a little bit of previous experience and I was already interested in nails, so I decided to get a professional qualification to help me with my next step. I completed a level three diploma in nail technology at CPBA. The beauty course went for 17 weeks, part-time at one and a half days each week. I really enjoyed my beauty training. Everyone was helpful and my tutor knew a lot. It was just a really good atmosphere to learn in. Once I finished the beauty therapy course, I began to work in a salon as a nail technician. After about six months I was given the opportunity to teach at CPBA and I’ve now been tutoring at the beauty academy for about two years and I absolutely love it, it’s amazing. I like that I can give the beauty knowledge that I learnt at CPBA back to the students and enjoy watching them learn. I keep in contact with past students too, and always happy to help them professionally when I can. In this beauty course you learn everything you need to know about manicures, pedicures, nail enhancements such as gels, acrylics, extensions and how to use the equipment as well as theories behind working with nails and how to communicate with clients and learn different nail art techniques and design. With my beauty qualification I could have started my own business, become self-employed or worked in a salon. It really gave me plenty of different opportunities to enter the industry.”

After training at beauty college, Luiza is now a make-up artist with Chanel and as a freelancer. After training at beauty college, Luiza is now a make-up artist with Chanel and as a freelancer.

Luiza Tanase, make-up artist

“I learnt everything in the level three make up artistry beauty course. It was full time for six months and it covered the basics, such as how to apply everyday make-up to special effects, to how to sell products. Learning about special effects was the most interesting for me because I would really like to work in film production. I really enjoyed creating bruises and wounds, turning people into witches or ageing them. I also liked creating period make-up and working with prosthetics. I finished the beauty training in June, and by September I had a job. I work at a Chanel counter and as a freelance make-up artist doing every day and occasion make-up. I really like my customers and colour matching and working with different skin types, and that I can be creative in my job. Every day is different and I really do use a lot of what I learnt at beauty college in my work. I think this is really good experience to help get into film. You can find my work on instagram @afmbyluiza.”

Laura completed a level two and three in nail technology and has since started her own business and works in a salon Laura completed a level two and three in nail technology and has since started her own business and works in a salon

Laura Hughes, nail technician

“At beauty college, I completed a level two and level three in nail technology. When I finished training CPBA, I continued to practice and study, focusing on acrylics because that is what I wanted to work with. I created social media accounts to connect with people in my area and then my career just went from there! I now have a business with regular clients and I rent space at Glamour Ready, a salon in Walton on the Hill, Surrey. The skills and qualifications that I have gained from going to beauty school have enabled me to be able to work within salons and push myself within self employment where there are no limits to my success. I always wanted to be self employed so it could fit around my daughter and so I could provide a better future for her. One day, I would like to open my own salon and bring out my own brand of nail products. Find my work at @glamourready and @nailsonpoint_surrey on instagram.”

If you would like to know more about the courses CPBA offer, please contact ivett.k@cpba.co.uk or visit cpba.co.uk/archant/

Nail Technician Laura Hughes has started her own business as well as working in a salon Nail Technician Laura Hughes has started her own business as well as working in a salon

Candor Professional Beauty Academy, Unit 1, 37A Skeltons Lane, London, E10 5BT