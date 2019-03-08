Opinion: Our new mental wealth programme

UEL's Andy Rees is developing students professional fitness. Archant

Over the summer the University of East London has been designing an innovative new programme based around the theme of mental wealth to enable our students to develop professional fitness.

The programme is built to support students to develop several key competencies to ensure they are fully prepared for entry to higher level employment as entrepreneurs or employees.

Cultural intelligence is one of these key competencies - being able to relate and work across different cultures, especially in areas like Newham which has a diverse population.

Students will be given the opportunities to volunteer and work on projects that benefit the local community.

The University of East London has a rich history of working with local organisations and people on projects and our mental wealth programme will extend this further.

Cognitive intelligence, the ability to plan and reason to solve problems and use abstract thinking, whilst learning from and responding to the environment, is another of the competencies which the programme will help students to develop.

In recent months we have been directly involving our students and graduates in various activities. A pilot summer programme for Newham's Youth Service was delivered with the School of Arts and Digital Industries.

Sixteen young people and two youth workers attended a packed Future Influencers programme exploring music production, identity and brand development and showcasing music and film created by young people with five students from our Music Production and Advertising courses who supported the programme's development and delivery.

Social Sciences students engaged with a large partnership project, the Newham Civil Society Youth Commission led by TELCO Citizens, involving a range of civil society organisations.

These projects have been invaluable opportunities for the University to start embedding its mental wealth programme. Students are able to increase their employability competencies.