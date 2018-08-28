Man charged with attempted murder after Stratford stabbing

Attempted murder charge follows stabbing at Stratford. Picture: Google Google

Police last night charged a man with attempted murder following a stabbing in Stratford last summer.

They arrested 23-year-old Fatjon Koka on Sunday who was charged a day later.

Koka also faces a charge of possessing an offensive weapon following the stabbing incident on August 20.

He is due before Thames magistrates this-morning and also faces a separate allegation of driving with no insurance.