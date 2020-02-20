Free fashion event coming to Stratford Circus Arts centre this weekend

Jane Bowler and Moses Quiquine discuss their work with young people involved in shaping Making it: Careers in Fashion and Costume � Victoria and Albert Museum, London Archant

A free event for aspiring fashion designers is coming to Stratford Circus Arts Centre.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Making It: Careers in Fashion and Costume is a series of drop-in events geared towards 16-24-year-olds who want to break into the fashion industry.

You may also want to watch:

The event, on Saturday, February 22, is a collaboration between the Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A) and Stratford Circus Arts Centre, with young people from Legacy Youth Voice and the V&A's CreateVoice also involved.

Notable speakers include: Judith Rosser-Davies from the British Fashion Council, Stratford-based designer Jane Bowler, celebrity stylist Taslima Khan, University of East London lecturer Namal Lanka, photographer Eddie Otchere and luxury design consultant Avis Charles (amongst others).

Maya Bonsor from CreateVoice said it is "valuable" for her as a young person to be involved in organising this event, describing it as "an opportunity for exploration".

Further information can be found at vam.ac.uk/event/lWEmzVWj/making-it-careers-in-fashion-and-costume-at-stratford-16-24-yrs-old-feb-2020.