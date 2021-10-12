Family sends 'heartfelt thanks' after missing East Ham girl found

Published: 5:46 PM October 12, 2021

A girl, 14, who was reported missing from East Ham has been found. - Credit: Met Police

The family of a 14-year-old girl who was missing for four days have expressed “heartfelt thanks” to those who helped find her.

The teenager from East Ham, named only as Hafizah, disappeared after leaving school last Thursday (October 7).

Police and relatives confirmed overnight that she was found late yesterday (October 11) and has been reunited with her family.

Images and information about her disappearance were circulated widely on social media and on posters put up across London.

In a statement, the family said: “We cannot share any further details at this time but we would like to express our heartfelt thanks to every individual who searched for her, put up posters, shared posts on social media, spoke of her and prayed for her.

“Each and every individual who played their part has contributed to bringing Hafizah home, into the arms of her waiting mother.

"We hope it is not too much to ask, but we humbly request all flyers and missing posters now be removed from all areas, including social media."