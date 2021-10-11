Family of missing East Ham girl, 14, 'won't find peace' until she is home
- Credit: Supplied by family
The brother of a missing 14-year-old girl from East Ham says his family "won't find any peace" until she is home again.
The girl, named only as Hafizah, disappeared after leaving school on Thursday (October 7).
Hafizah’s family say she was last seen in Stratford and her school, which they do not want to name, had confirmed she went to all her classes that day.
They are "extremely worried" for her wellbeing and fear she may be in "serious danger".
Hafizah's brother Mahbub, who did not want his surname published, said: "We're working day and night with the police, family, friends and the general public, doing all that we can to find Hafizah.
"She is our youngest sibling - our beloved baby sister.
"It is especially difficult on our mother who has barely stopped crying for even a moment since the disappearance of her beautiful baby girl.
"Her nephews and nieces miss their favourite, fun and loving aunt.
"We are all in a state of perpetual shock - none of us are able to rest or find any peace - but we're forever hopeful and continuously working towards and praying for her safe return."
Hafizah was last seen wearing a standard blue face mask, a black jacket with a fur-lined hood, laced black boots, a black backpack and a black hijab.
The 5ft1 teenager was seen leaving school with an umbrella and a Tesco carrier bag the day she disappeared.
In an effort to find Hafizah, posters are being put up across London, images and information are being circulated on social media and multiple search parties have been out looking for her.
Hafizah's family are asking people to spread the word on social media using the #FindHafizah hashtag and have a link for people to download and print the poster.
Mahbub said: "We'd like to thank everyone spreading the news of Hafizah's disappearance, putting up flyers locally and arranging search parties.
"Please keep going and don't give up, not until she's safe and sound again in our mother's arms."
Anyone who has seen Hafizah or had information that could help trace her is asked to call 101 and give the reference number CAD 6344/07.
Alternatively, contact the family directly on 07838 641 258.
The family requests people only contact them if they have information.
The poster is available at https://drive.google.com/folderview?id=150Q6RV1g5WgjXA-pDP-2hUZwHK08amN8