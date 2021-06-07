Falling sign injures four in Upton Park

Published: 7:46 AM June 7, 2021

Four people were taken to hospital after a shop sign fell in Green Street on Saturday (June 5). - Credit: Jon King

A falling sign has injured four people in Upton Park.

The police were called to Green Street at 12.33pm on Saturday, June 5 following reports a sign had fallen from a shop.

The four injured people were taken to hospital. The Recorder is waiting for an update from the police about their conditions.

Police and paramedics were called at 12.33pm. Part of the road was closed. - Credit: Jon King

A section of the road was closed and traffic diverted as the emergency services dealt with the incident.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: "The local authority has been made aware and enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing."