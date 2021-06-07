News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Falling sign injures four in Upton Park

Jon King

Published: 7:46 AM June 7, 2021   
Four people were taken to hospital after a shop sign fell in Green Street on Saturday (June 5).

A falling sign has injured four people in Upton Park.

The police were called to Green Street at 12.33pm on Saturday, June 5 following reports a sign had fallen from a shop.

The four injured people were taken to hospital. The Recorder is waiting for an update from the police about their conditions.

Police and paramedics were called at 12.33pm. Part of the road was closed.

A section of the road was closed and traffic diverted as the emergency services dealt with the incident.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: "The local authority has been made aware and enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing."

