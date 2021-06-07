Falling sign injures four in Upton Park
Published: 7:46 AM June 7, 2021
A falling sign has injured four people in Upton Park.
The police were called to Green Street at 12.33pm on Saturday, June 5 following reports a sign had fallen from a shop.
The four injured people were taken to hospital. The Recorder is waiting for an update from the police about their conditions.
A section of the road was closed and traffic diverted as the emergency services dealt with the incident.
A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: "The local authority has been made aware and enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing."
