Newham Council approves extra floor in Royal Docks flats development

The development is part of the ExCeL estate. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

More than 850 new homes are set to be built on the site of a car park near the ExCeL.

The development, which would rise to 22 storeys, was approved by Newham Council’s strategic development committee - which had previously approved a smaller scheme for the site.

But the 854-home project - phases two and three of a partnership between ExCeL and Mount Anvil - still requires permission from the Mayor of London before it can become reality.

Royal Docks West involves the demolition of a six storey car park on Western Gateway to make way for two housing blocks as well as a courtyard garden and car and cycle parking.

Planning documents released ahead of the meeting on Tuesday, July 14 reveal that the new development would feature 626 homes would be for private sale.

One block would feature 79 social rent homes and 59 available for shared ownership, with the other having 51 properties at an affordable rent and 39 for shared ownership.

Across the two blocks, there would be 82 studio apartments, 389 one-bedroom flats, 216 two-bedroom homes and 167 three-bedroom flats.

The meeting heard how permission for 796 new homes was granted in September 2019 with work on the site beginning in January this year.

The blocks would increase in height by 2.8m under the revised scheme in order to accommodate 58 extra homes, of which 18 are family-sized.

Emma Foster, from Mount Anvil, said the company delivered the first phase of Royal Docks West in 2017.

On the amended application, she said: “We are proposing the addition of a further floor on the lower blocks of the two phases.

“This will enable us to deliver more private and affordable homes and to have a much more significant impact on Seagull Lane.”

A second application, heard simultaneously, detailed plans for improvement works in Seagull Lane.

This would see the road reduced to one lane in each direction, a continuous footway built and landscape features such as benches and trees introduced.

Cllr James Beckles welcomed the extra affordable housing but raised concerns about the height of the building.

He said: “We gave planning permission in the past and I think we were satisfied that the height was met and the requirement for affordable housing was met. I don’t quite get why it’s come back for an additional floor.”

Ms Foster replied: “One of the benefits is that it provides additional funds for us to create these enhancements [in Seagull Lane].”

Councillors voted unanimously to refer the housing application to the Greater London Authority, as well as to approve the Seagull Lane works.