Politicians slam 'unacceptable disruption' on Jubilee line and DLR caused by Extinction Rebellion activists

PUBLISHED: 09:33 17 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:41 17 October 2019

Extinction Rebellion protesters targeted Newham underground stations. Picture: @CharWilkoo / Twitter.

Extinction Rebellion protesters targeted Newham underground stations. Picture: @CharWilkoo / Twitter.

Politicians have criticised Extinction Rebellion protesters who targeted Jubilee line and DLR services through east London.

An Extinction Rebellion protester on the roof of a train at Canning Town. Picture: @ChrisChrysanth2 / TwitterAn Extinction Rebellion protester on the roof of a train at Canning Town. Picture: @ChrisChrysanth2 / Twitter

Video footage shared on social media shows activists being pulled from the top of a train at Canning Town station, while Shadwell and Stratford were also targeted.

Jim Fitzpatrick, MP for Poplar and Limehouse, questioned the group's action, saying: "So what point is Extinction Rebellion making shutting down east London's public transport system, preventing ordinary people from getting to work, school, hospital?"

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan called it "an unfair burden on our already overstretched police officers".

He added: "This illegal action is extremely dangerous, counter-productive, and is causing unacceptable disruption to Londoners who use public transport to get to work.

"I urge demonstrators to protest peacefully and within the boundaries of the law."

But activist Robin Boardman, 21, said: "None of us want to inconvenience ordinary people. That's why we're doing this in the morning when it will impact business as usual, and not in the evening, when people want to get home to be with their loved ones."

The anti-climate change group has been banned from protesting in London, with a legal bid to overturn the order set to reach the High Court this afternoon (Thursday, October 17).

Since last week, protesters have targeted London City Airport, shut down areas around Parliament and the Bank of England, and blockaded Google's HQ, with more than 1,600 people arrested.

A spokesman for the Rail, Maritime and Transport union, which represents many Tube drivers, said: "We call on Extinction Rebellion to call off their protests targeting the Tube network, which are putting RMT members in a dangerous and violent situation."

A British Transport Police spokesman confirmed eight people had so far been arrested, adding: "We continue to urge protesters to not target the London Underground network. This is dangerous, not only for protesters but for commuters."

