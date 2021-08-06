Activist's Extinction Rebellion airport protest conviction quashed

Published: 11:18 AM August 6, 2021

Activist Amelia Halls (centre), with Extinction Rebellion spokeswoman Zoe Blackler and Riz Choudhry outside the Old Bailey in central London. - Credit: PA

An activist who took part in an Extinction Rebellion protest at London City Airport has had her conviction quashed.

Artist Amelia Halls, 23, spoke of her relief after successfully appealing a conviction for obstructing the road near the Royal Docks travel hub in October 2019.

It was a third legal victory for Extinction Rebellion in a string of successful appeals at the Old Bailey.

It had followed a call by Judge Mark Dennis QC for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to review 10 cases being heard over a fortnight in light of a Supreme Court ruling in June.

The Crown has offered no evidence against three appeals in as many days this week.

On Thursday, August 5, Alex Slater, for the Crown, said Ms Halls’ case would not be resisted following the “case by case review” in light of the Ziegler ruling, which dealt with the issue of whether there was a “lawful excuse” for blocking a highway and proportionality.

Speaking outside court, Ms Halls, who is from Stamford in Lincolnshire, said: “It’s a huge relief for me and I’m extremely grateful this has happened and my appeal has been successful.

“This is the third one in what will hopefully be a lot more successful appeals.”

Referring to the impact of the Supreme Court ruling, Ms Halls said: “In these obstruction of the highway cases, what I did was proportionate.”

Extinction Rebellion spokeswoman Zoe Blackler said it was “encouraging” the CPS is now recognising the Supreme Court ruling.