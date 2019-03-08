Search

Seven charged in connection with Extinction Rebellion protests

PUBLISHED: 12:19 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:19 17 July 2019

Police at the scene of the protest. Picture: Alanna Byrne

Police at the scene of the protest. Picture: Alanna Byrne

Alanna Byrne

Seven people have been charged with aggravated trespass following Extinction Rebellion protests in Bow and Stratford.

They were arrested on Tuesday, July 16 in connection with protests outside construction sites.

The seven include two people from Bow - Morgan Trowland, 36, of Barry Blandford Way and Jennifer Bennett, 67, of Wellington Way.

Also charged were Jacqueline Crawford, 55, of Challice Way, Brixton; Sally Davidson, 31, of Byards Croft, Streatham and Robin Watson, 44, of Shepherds Way, Liphook, Hampshire.

The others are Rodan Bury, 30, of Lausanne, Switzerland and Marcus Decker, 30, of Lagau, Germany.

All seven have been bailed to appear at Thames Magistrates' Court on Thursday, August 15.

