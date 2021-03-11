Employment hub in Royal Docks helping young people start their own business

Published: 11:44 AM March 11, 2021

A skills and employment hub in the Royal Docks has launched a programme to help young people start their own business.

Expressway Studios, beneath the Silvertown Flyover, is offering free hot desking space for six months and mentoring from successful Newham business owners.

The programme, Expressway Incubator, is being delivered with support from owners General Projects as well as Newham Workplace and the Royal Docks Team.

It has already welcomed more than 17 young people to Expressway during its pilot launched in October.

General Projects principal Jacob Sandelson said: “In the wake of Covid-19, never has it been more important for us to operate as we do in nurturing local businesses, supporting young people and ensuring that Expressway is a benefit to the whole community.”

People aged 18 to 30 can apply to join the programme.

Visit https://expressway.london/%20community-x-whats-on/ to find out more.