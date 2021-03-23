Experts at Newham conference discuss ending child exploitation

Published: 10:24 AM March 23, 2021 Updated: 10:59 AM March 23, 2021

Newham Council’s children and young people’s commissioner and corporate director of Brighter Futures, Geeta Subramaniam-Mooney, and corporate director of children and young people services Tim Aldridge co-hosted a conference on young people's safety - Credit: Newham Council

About 150 experts, partners and colleagues in Newham came together to talk about ending child exploitation at a conference last week.

On March 18, Newham Council’s children and young people’s commissioner and corporate director of Brighter Futures, Geeta Subramaniam-Mooney, and corporate director of children and young people services Tim Aldridge co-hosted a conference on young people's safety.

They discussed how the partner organisations can take action earlier and work better together, and drilled down into the authority's "whole systems" model which aims to tackle the problem at all ages and stages, from childhood to adulthood.

Examples of how young people living in unsafe lives have been supported into more positive pathways were also shared.

Geeta said: “One of the key messages I have is that we all need to play a role in making sure our young people are safe, can meet their ambitions and have all of the opportunities they need to thrive.

You may also want to watch:

"By thinking only positively about young people in terms of their potential and their contribution to society, we are more likely to shift the dial to open up support and help when young people need it, in particular those at risk of or being harmed.“

She stressed the need to "genuinely listen and hear" young people - "the experts in their lives".

The conference also acknowledged the importance of language and the existence of racial disparity and discrimination.

Tim added: "In December we launched a multi-agency strategy to tackle exploitation. We are committed to working with colleagues from the police, health and education to keep young people safe.

"It is all adults’ responsibility to play a community parenting role and it is incumbent on us all to keep our children safe.

"When children and young people are safe they are more confident to learn and explore the world and enjoy a childhood that they deserve without fear."

He added: "While the conference recognised that Newham has still a long way to go, we have strong foundations and excellent relationships with experienced families, as well as children and young people to work with and be guided by."



