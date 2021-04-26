ExCeL to host electric race series Formula E after year delay
Global electric racing series Formula E will be coming to the ExCeL in July after a year's delay, it has been confirmed.
Two races will be held in an indoor-outdoor layout on July 24 and 25.
The venue was set to host the competition's season finale on the same weekend in 2020, but the ExCeL was converted into a Nightingale hospital amid the Covid pandemic and the races were cancelled.
Jeremy Rees, chief executive of ExCeL London, said: “We are thrilled to be hosting the world’s first-ever indoor and outdoor Formula E race.
"ExCeL and the Royal Docks will provide a unique setting for this world leading event, creating an exciting experience for all involved.”
The races are due to be held after June 21, the earliest date on which the government hopes to lift all coronavirus restrictions.
Neither Formula E or the ExCeL confirmed what plans are in place for fan attendance at the two races.
There are seven British drivers in this season's field; Jake Dennis won the last race in the championship, held in Valencia, while Jaguar Racing's Sam Bird sits third in the standings.