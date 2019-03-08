Search

An ExCeL-lent donation! Venue staff give Easter eggs to charity

PUBLISHED: 07:00 21 April 2019

Eric Samuel from Community Food Enterprise with some of the Easter eggs donated by ExCeL staff. Picture: ExCeL London

ExCeL London

Staff at the ExCeL have donated more than 100 Easter eggs to a food charity.

The Royal Docks venue handed the chocolate treats to Community Food Enterprise, which ensures food is distributed to those in need throughout Newham.

It has partnered with the charity for more than a decade, handing over surplus food from its events which is then used to alleviate food poverty in the borough.

The donation of Easter eggs will be given to children who otherwise wouldn't have had a seasonal treat or been able to take part in an Easter egg hunt.

