ExCeL vaccination centre to close and be replaced by Westfield site

Published: 8:02 PM June 29, 2021

ExCeL London when it was the NHS Nightingale hospital - Credit: PA

Covid vaccines will no longer be avaiable at ExCeL London.

As London’s first large-scale Covid vaccination site and previously home to London’s Nightingale Hospital, the centre has given out 130,000 jabs until it closed Friday, six months after it opened.

The centre was run by Barts Health Trust, which opened a new large jab centre for anyone over 18 at The Street in Westfield Stratford City instead.

A Barts spokesman said: “While this is the end road for the centre at ExCeL London, it’s not the end of Barts Health journey with Covid-19 vaccines. Because while one centre closes its doors, another opens.

“Thank you to all the staff who have been involved in delivering Covid-19 vaccines at the Newham vaccination centre at ExCeL London.

“And to all the staff joining us on this next stage of the journey – thank you for your continued support.”