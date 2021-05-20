ExCeL London in bid to extend Royal Docks exhibition centre

Published: 9:11 AM May 20, 2021

Grimshaw has designed the extension which would see almost 40,000 sqm added to the eastern end of ExCeL London. - Credit: Grimshaw Architects

A plan has been submitted to extend the ExCeL London exhibition centre.

The bid includes a floating walkway and would see almost 40,000 sqm added to floorspace at the eastern end of the venue in the Royal Docks.

A spokesperson for ExCeL London said: "Following a successful public consultation and pre-application engagement process with the London Borough of Newham and the GLA, ExCeL has now submitted our application for a phase three extension.

"Newham Council has validated the application and in turn started its own statutory consultation process, inviting comments from residents."

The centre was the home of NHS Nightingale London. - Credit: Grimshaw Architects

The extension has been designed by Grimshaw, the same firm of architects behind the venue's second phase of construction which included the yellow spiral entrance at Prince Regent DLR station.

ExCeL London opened in 2000 and was home to NHS Nightingale London - a temporary hospital - during the pandemic.

For more information visit Newham Council's planning portal.