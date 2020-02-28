ExCeL joins government campaign to highlight events industry

The GREAT campaign posters on display at the ExCeL. Picture: ExCeL ExCeL

The ExCeL has partnered with a government campaign in a bid to highlight the UK's events industry.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The centre is supporting Great, which has been created to encourage people to visit, study in, do business and invest in this country.

Jeremy Rees, the ExCeL's chief executive, said the Royal Docks venue was proud to back the campaign, which is active in 144 countries worldwide.

You may also want to watch:

"Every year we host more than one million overseas visitors as well as hundreds of thousands of buyers from businesses across every sector you can think of," he added.

"So using that platform to spread word of the Great campaign here makes good sense."

The ExCeL displayed a message supporting the campaign around its Platinum Suite hoarding at the International Confex exhibition.

Dan Ramsay, Great director, said: "We're delighted to be partnering with one of the UK's leading events venues to showcase the very best of what this country has to offer."