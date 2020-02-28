Search

ExCeL joins government campaign to highlight events industry

PUBLISHED: 10:00 01 March 2020

The GREAT campaign posters on display at the ExCeL. Picture: ExCeL

The GREAT campaign posters on display at the ExCeL. Picture: ExCeL

ExCeL

The ExCeL has partnered with a government campaign in a bid to highlight the UK's events industry.

The centre is supporting Great, which has been created to encourage people to visit, study in, do business and invest in this country.

Jeremy Rees, the ExCeL's chief executive, said the Royal Docks venue was proud to back the campaign, which is active in 144 countries worldwide.

"Every year we host more than one million overseas visitors as well as hundreds of thousands of buyers from businesses across every sector you can think of," he added.

"So using that platform to spread word of the Great campaign here makes good sense."

The ExCeL displayed a message supporting the campaign around its Platinum Suite hoarding at the International Confex exhibition.

Dan Ramsay, Great director, said: "We're delighted to be partnering with one of the UK's leading events venues to showcase the very best of what this country has to offer."

