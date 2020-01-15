ExCeL marks 20th anniversary by adding 24 new shows to schedule

The ExCeL is welcoming 24 exhibitions for the first time this year.

The ExCeL is marking its 20th anniversary by welcoming a record number of exhibitions - including 24 new or relocated shows.

The Royal Docks venue, which opened in 2000, has added trade shows focusing on health, food and aviation to its schedule for the coming year, as well as conventions such as Destination Star Trek.

Last year, the venue played host to 14 new or relocated shows - with some of these already confirmed as returning for 2020.

Simon Mills, the ExCeL's executive director for exhibitions, said: "We are continually seeking to improve the guest experience by investing in the venue and working collaboratively with our partners in London.

"As the number of events here continues to grow, we look forward to working with new and existing customers on achieving their objectives through our flexible, high-quality event space."

The new additions will bring the number of events the ExCeL hosts to 400.