Fire brigade makes hoarding warning after Beckton house fire

Firefighters at the scene of the blaze in Evelyn Denington Road, Beckton - Credit: London Fire Brigade

London Fire Brigade has given a warning about the hazard of hoarding after a house fire in Beckton.

Crews were called to the blaze in Evelyn Denington Road just after 2.10am today (September 1).

Part of the first floor and most of the roof of the semi-detached house were damaged by the fire but there were no reports of any injuries.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: "Firefighters worked to stop the fire spreading to adjoining properties and carried out a systematic search of the neighbouring houses.

"There were a lot of possessions and clutter inside the house which made it challenging for firefighters.

"Hoarding means exit routes can become blocked, making self-evacuation more difficult. Fires can also spread much faster, especially when there are lots of flammable items such as newspapers or cardboard."

The fire was under control by 3.20am and its cause is now under investigation.

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters from East Ham, Plaistow, Barking, Poplar and Stratford fire stations were at the scene.