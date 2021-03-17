'Europe's longest artwork' arrives at Custom House railway line
- Credit: Courtesy of Benedict Johnson
An artwork hailed as Europe's longest is being installed along a two kilometre stretch of the Elizabeth Line.
Once complete, the first public artwork by British artist Sonia Boyce OBE, will run along a wall through North Woolwich, Silvertown and Custom House.
Newham Trackside Wall is due to be completed in July and is the culmination of nine months of work by the artist with borough organisations.
More than 170 stories feature in homage to the nostalgia of the past and detailing ambitions for the future.
Sonia said: "I am grateful to all those who have shared their memories and hopes for their neighbourhoods so generously.
You may also want to watch:
"The artwork offers a glimpse of the many voices and events that have shaped this part of London. To see those stories, and the rich history of Newham, going up on the wall is a truly special moment."
The artwork - which was commissioned by Crossrail, curated by UP Projects and engineered by Atkins - shows buildings, street scenes, flora and fauna from the area.
Most Read
- 1 Newham Labour slammed after party suspends East Ham and West Ham CLPs
- 2 Woman attacked by boy in Canning Town park speaks out
- 3 Plans to create 'world-class esports cluster' in Stratford
- 4 House in West Ham 'badly damaged' in blaze
- 5 Women's safety: Vigil at Wanstead Flats and demand for action
- 6 Labour suspends East Ham and West Ham constituency parties
- 7 Man critical after stabbing in Plaistow
- 8 O's chairman is hopeful new investors could provide a bright future
- 9 'Europe's longest artwork' arrives at Custom House railway line
- 10 Jailed: Stratford man who helped launder £250k for 'smishing' crime gang