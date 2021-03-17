News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
'Europe's longest artwork' arrives at Custom House railway line

Jon King

Published: 7:00 AM March 17, 2021   
Newham Trackside Wall

The artwork runs along a wall of the Elizabeth Line for 1.9km. - Credit: Courtesy of Benedict Johnson

An artwork hailed as Europe's longest is being installed along a two kilometre stretch of the Elizabeth Line.

Once complete, the first public artwork by British artist Sonia Boyce OBE, will run along a wall through North Woolwich, Silvertown and Custom House.

trackside artwork

The artwork shares stories from people who live in the borough. - Credit: Courtesy of Benedict Johnson

Newham Trackside Wall is due to be completed in July and is the culmination of nine months of work by the artist with borough organisations.

More than 170 stories feature in homage to the nostalgia of the past and detailing ambitions for the future.

UP Projects: Newham Trackside Wall Artwork with Artist Sonia Boyce

Artist Sonia Boyce grew up in Canning Town. - Credit: Alastair@fyfephoto.com

Sonia said: "I am grateful to all those who have shared their memories and hopes for their neighbourhoods so generously.

"The artwork offers a glimpse of the many voices and events that have shaped this part of London. To see those stories, and the rich history of Newham, going up on the wall is a truly special moment."

The artwork - which was commissioned by Crossrail, curated by UP Projects and engineered by Atkins - shows buildings, street scenes, flora and fauna from the area.

