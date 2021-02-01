Shisha bar in Plaistow forced to close for flouting Covid rules

Published: 8:13 AM February 1, 2021

A Plaistow shisha bar, which repeatedly refused to close during lockdown, has been forced to shut, Newham Council has said.

Essence Shisha Lounge in Barking Road was given a full closure order this week.

Police and Newham Council Covid marshals visited the bar several times during the third national lockdown and said they found it open, despite not being classed as an essential business.

Superintendent Ian Brown said staff and customers had also been “flouting the law” by not wearing face masks or social distancing.

Previous financial penalties imposed last year on the business “were ignored by both the owner and the operator”, the council said.

Councillor James Beckles, cabinet member for crime and community safety, said: “By working jointly with the police, the council have taken important steps to protect the public by closing this venue.

“We would urge residents to protect their own health by avoiding similar types of premises as the risk of transmission from Covid-19 is high where social distancing and ventilation are poor.”

Newham Covid marshals have visited more than 350 premises since the start of lockdown, issuing nine prohibition notices and cracking down on businesses which use loopholes to get around closing.

This includes non-essential shops who purchased small amounts of essential stock, such as toilet paper and cleaning products, to try and get around the regulations.

Council officers have found others displaying Western Union stickers in windows despite not offering the essential money transfer services.

Superintendent Brown added: “Most businesses are doing the right thing to protect their customers and local communities during the pandemic, but we will work with our borough partners to ensure that those who flout the rules will face consequences.”