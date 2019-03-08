Search

Streets turned into play areas with temporary closures on World Car Free Day

PUBLISHED: 10:00 25 September 2019

Cabinet members Julianne Marriott and Zulfiqar Ali with residents in Masterman Road, East Ham, which was one of nine streets across the borough closed during World Car-Free Day. Picture: Newham Council.

Nine streets across the borough were temporarily closed to traffic to mark World Car Free Day.

Closures were in place for several hours on Sunday (September 22) to make way for traditional street games, fun activities, arts and crafts, and cycling repairs, as well as offering information about dealing with air pollution.

World Car Free Day encourages drivers to give up their cars for 24 hours and reminds people of the joy of a traffic-free environment.

Councillor Mas Patel, commissioner for air quality and climate change, said: "By restricting vehicles down our side streets, even for one day, showed how much better things can be with children and young people enjoying fun and games in a safe environment.

"I'm clear that action must take place to improve the air we breathe, look after our environment and save the planet."

The council supports residents to reclaim their street on specific days throughout the year.

Residents can apply to have their streets closed to traffic for up to four hours.

Email communityneighbourhoods@newham.gov.uk to find out more.

