Water supply returning to east London homes after major outage

Engineers worked through the night to repair a burst pipe which left homes across east London without water. File picture: Rui Vieira / PA Wire PA Wire/Press Association Images

Water supply to homes across east London should be restored today after engineers worked through the night to fix a burst pipe.

#EastLondon Our engineers have worked through the night & continue to do so. Some customers will have seen their water supply return. Others will begin to see their water return throughout the morning as we pump more water into the network.



More info:https://t.co/Z8QZ566SHk — Thames Water (@thameswater) October 7, 2020

A leak, in a woodland area in Hackney Marshes yesterday (Tuesday, October 6) left homes across at least nine east London postcodes with no water or experiencing low water pressure.

Supply issues, which began in the afternoon, mainly affected Newham and Waltham Forest as well as parts of Barking and Dagenham, Hackney, Redbridge and Tower Hamlets.

Supplies are expected to return to normal for most households during this morning, but there may be intermittent issues with low water pressure for some homes.

Thames Water said this morning work to repair the burst pipe was continuing and tankers were being used to pump water into the local supply network.

.@NewhamLondon working with @thameswater to support water stations and distribution to care homes and we are making sure vulnerable residents are supported too. The Council has provided public health advice to schools: if no water they have to consider whether to open or not. https://t.co/HvVWsPe9bM — Rokhsana Fiaz OBE (@rokhsanafiaz) October 7, 2020

In the meantime, teams were delivering water to vulnerable customers and supporting care homes in the affected areas, the utility company said.

It also planned to set up sites to provide bottled water.

Affected postcodes include E6, E7, E10, E11, E12, E13, E15, E16 and E20.

Some schools - including Lister Community School in Plaistow and St Bonaventure’s in Forest Gate - are closed today on council advice due to the issues.

Newham Council has advised schools to consider whether to open if they have no water.

A Thames Water statement this morning said: “We’ve worked to improve the water supply situation overnight following yesterday’s burst pipe, and pressure is starting to build across our network.

“It’s likely some homes will continue to experience low pressure and this may come and go, particularly during the period of high demand early this morning.

“However, we expect supplies to improve as we move towards midday.”

The statement added: “We’re really sorry if you still have no water or low pressure.

“We absolutely realise how worrying and inconvenient this disruption is, particularly at this difficult time.

“We’re continuing to receive an extremely high number of calls, so please only ring us if you need emergency support.”

Visit thameswater.co.uk/network-latest for the latest updates.