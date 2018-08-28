Search

A third of Newham’s residents don’t know which plastics can be recycled

PUBLISHED: 09:00 13 January 2019

A study found that although most Newham residents want to recycle more, many dont know what can be recycled. Picture: Upton Cross

Archant

A study found that although most Newham residents want to recycle more, many dont know what can be recycled. Picture: Upton Cross

Archant

More than a third of Newham’s residents don’t know what they can recycle, a survey has shown.

According to London Recycles, 90 per cent of Newham’s residents want to reduce their plastic waste, yet 34 per cent don’t know which plastics they can recycle at home.

The study found nearly half of Newham thought toothpase tubes can be recycled, when they can’t, while 22 per cent thought they couldn’t recycle shampoo bottles.

The survey was commissioned after an increase in awareness on plastic use, prompted by the BBC’s latest Blue Planet documentary. London Recycles is now launching a digital campaign using short videos to help residents recycle more plastic and know what can be recycled.

Campaign manager for London Recycles, Ali Moore, said: “It’s fantastic to see Newham’s commitment to reducing plastic waste, but many residents are missing out on simple, free steps that can be taken at home.

“With less than a quarter of those living in Newham having checked which plastic items they can recycle at home, it’s clear that we could definitely do more.”

For more information on what can be recycled in Newham, click here.

