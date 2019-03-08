Search

Dragon boaters spring clean at Royal Albert Dock

PUBLISHED: 17:00 27 March 2019

Newham Council has lent the club litter pickers to help in their fight against plastic pollution. Picture: Catherine Anderson.

Newham Council has lent the club litter pickers to help in their fight against plastic pollution. Picture: Catherine Anderson.

Catherine Anderson

Members of the Thames Dragons dragon boat club have taken it upon themselves to clean the water they race in.

Dragon boaters also took to the water to get plastic out of the water where they race. Picture: Catherine Anderson.Dragon boaters also took to the water to get plastic out of the water where they race. Picture: Catherine Anderson.

In less than three hours on Sunday, March 24 they filled 12 bin bags with plastic rubbish—mostly broken-up plastic and drinks bottles.

Catherine Anderson is a committee member at Thames Dragons and has been racing the boats for nine years.

“The rubbish is unpleasant to see but, more importantly, it is likely to end up in the ocean,” she said.

“We all know the damage that plastic is doing to our sea life and the environment and we wanted to do something about it.

Members of the Thames Dragons helping clean th dock. Picture: Catherine Anderson.Members of the Thames Dragons helping clean th dock. Picture: Catherine Anderson.

“If everyone does something to help reduce the amount of plastic that ends up in our waters it will really make a difference.”

Dragon Boats, from China, seat between eight and 20 people and are raced all over the world. The Thames Dragons team is a mix of ages and genders and competes nationally.

Newham Council has lent the team litter-pickers to help them keep the dock clean.

The clean-up was organised as part of the Great British Spring Clean by the litter charity Keep Britain Tidy.

