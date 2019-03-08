Search

Royals Docks cleaned-up by 30 volunteers in campaign to get rubbish off Britain's beaches

PUBLISHED: 07:00 26 April 2019

Volunteers filled 32 sacks with rubbish from the Royal docks. Picture: The Royal Docks/Lunes Agency.

Thirty volunteers have come together to clean up the Royal Docks in an effort to rid Britain’s beaches of rubbish.

The volunteers who helped get 125 plastic bottles out of the Royal Docks. Picture: The Royal Docks/Lunes Agency.The volunteers who helped get 125 plastic bottles out of the Royal Docks. Picture: The Royal Docks/Lunes Agency.

The volunteers filled 32 sacks with waste and collected 125 plastic bottles.

They cleaned Royal Victoria Gardens, St John's Greens, the riverside footpaths along the Thames and other green areas on Albert Road, Factory Road and near the river.

Surfers Against Sewage and the Royal Docks Learning and Activity Centre organised the event.

“This is the sixth Clean Up that we have organized here, we could come back everyday and everyday we would go back home with hundreds of plastic bottles collected,” said volunteer Gareth Evans.

“For me these events are about raising awareness that clean ups are not the solution – that there is so much litter out there that we need to attack the root of the problem as well as kick our addiction to avoidable single-use plastics.”

More than 30,000 volunteers helped clean-up beaches across the UK as part of the Big Spring Beach Clean, according to Surfers Against Sewage.

