Claims of littering and anti-social behaviour from unauthorised Traveller camp in East Ham

Neighbours are calling for Travellers occupying a vacant site in East Ham to be removed amid claims of littering and anti-social behaviour.

People living near Barking Road have reported nappies being dumped in the gardens of homes and passers-by being pelted with eggs since Travellers set up camp at the former Europcar site last month.

There are concerns about the amount of rubbish that has built up at the site in recent weeks as well as claims of apparent vandalism to the building.

A resident of Langdon Road, which is directly behind the site, said: "Newham is not exactly picture perfect at the best of times, but the site is not something you want to see seconds after a 'welcome to Newham' sign.

"My concern, shared with other residents of Langdon Road, is that the site is not an authorised or designated accommodation agreed with the council."

It's understood the site, which is on private land on the corner of Park Avenue, has been occupied for around five weeks.

Several complaints have been made to Newham Council during that time and one resident has even contacted the letting agents of the site in the hope they could help.

A council spokeswoman said: "We are aware of the complaints raised regarding the Travellers occupying this piece of private land and we are working with all responsible parties, including the landowners and police, to resolve the issues raised.

"This is private land and it is the responsibility of the leaseholders to go through any legal process.

"We will continue to monitor the situation with all the parties involved to ensure that this matter is dealt with as swiftly as possible."

Leaseholder of the site Europcar has indicated it is acting to resolve the issue.

A spokeswoman said: "Europcar is working with the relevant authorities and cannot provide further comment at this point."

Fly-tipping or anti-social behaviour should be reported to the council on 020 8430 2000 or via its website.

Anyone who is aware of criminal activity near or on the site is asked to report it directly to police by calling 101 or, in the event of an emergency, 999.