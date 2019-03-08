Olympic Park's pollution-busting trees find a new home

One of the trees being removed from Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Picture: Rahil Ahmad RAHIL@RAHIL.CO.UK

Six of Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park's pollution-busting trees have found a new home.

The London Plane trees were among hundreds originally planted in the park in 2013 but have been removed as part of construction work on the new UCL East campus.

And instead of cutting down the 15-year-old plants, developers Vinci Construction carefully lifted them up and moved them to the Barking Riverside development. They will be used to improve the green spaces in the neighbourhood - which is set to eventually feature 10,800 homes - and improve air quality.

Mark Camley, executive director of park operations and venues at the London Legacy Development Corporation, said: "We've worked closely with our partners to make sure that new development is as sustainable as possible.

"I'm thrilled that we've found such a valuable new home for these London Plane trees, showing our continued commitment to making the 2012 Games the most sustainable ever."

London Plane trees have the ability to trap pollutants in their bark, removing them from the air, and can live for several hundred years.