Waste plastic to be made into playground equipmnent

M&S is encouraging Westfield customers to recycle items with its new bin. Picture: Marks & Spencers.

Customers are being encouraged to bring back their non-recyclable plastic packaging so it can be made into items like playground equipment and furniture.

A bin at Marks and Spencer in Westfield Stratford City and ones at primary schools across Newham will be used to collect waste that usually goes to landfill. Black ready meal trays, crisp packets and sauce sachets can all be put into the bins.

The store is working with Wastebuster, a social enterprise that teaches pupils about the importance of recycling and waste reduction, to deliver the programme.

Katy Newnham, director at Wastebuster said: “Schools may only generate a small percentage of UK plastics, but they represent 100 per cent of tomorrow’s population.

“By educating children to see how they can help care for the environment, through responsible management of plastics, we are empowering the next generation the tools and mindset to shape a more sustainable future.”

As part of its plastic plan, the retail chain is aiming to make all its packaging is widely recyclable by 2022.

M&S has partnered with Dow Chmicals to support the scheme.

It plans to roll-out the bins in stores nationwide by the end of 2019.