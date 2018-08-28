Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Waste plastic to be made into playground equipmnent

PUBLISHED: 15:00 02 February 2019

M&S is encouraging Westfield customers to recycle items that are typically non-with its new bin. Picture: Marks & Spencers.

M&S is encouraging Westfield customers to recycle items that are typically non-with its new bin. Picture: Marks & Spencers.

Archant

Customers are being encouraged to bring back their non-recyclable plastic packaging so it can be made into items like playground equipment and furniture.

A bin at Marks and Spencer in Westfield Stratford City and ones at primary schools across Newham will be used to collect waste that usually goes to landfill. Black ready meal trays, crisp packets and sauce sachets can all be put into the bins.

The store is working with Wastebuster, a social enterprise that teaches pupils about the importance of recycling and waste reduction, to deliver the programme.

Katy Newnham, director at Wastebuster said: “Schools may only generate a small percentage of UK plastics, but they represent 100 per cent of tomorrow’s population.

“By educating children to see how they can help care for the environment, through responsible management of plastics, we are empowering the next generation the tools and mindset to shape a more sustainable future.”

As part of its plastic plan, the retail chain is aiming to make all its packaging is widely recyclable by 2022.

M&S has partnered with Dow Chmicals to support the scheme.

It plans to roll-out the bins in stores nationwide by the end of 2019.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Guilty: Gang members who pointed a loaded gun at police during high speed chase

Left to right: Lekan Akinsoji, Troy Ilfill, Nathaniel Lewis and Darnell Joseph-Newill. Pic: Met Police

Revealed: Businesses selling food in Newham with a ZERO rating for hygiene

Poundland in East Ham has a zero rating. Pic: Google.

Newborn baby girl abandoned in East Ham park

Police are appealing after a newborn baby was abandoned in a park in East Ham. Photo: Met Police

Woman fights for life after being hit by car in East Ham

A woman is fighting for her life after being hit by a car in High Street South, East Ham. Picture: GOOGLE

Woman rescued after being held hostage by ‘gunman’ in Stratford

A police cordon remains in place in Romford Road. Picture: @LillieRoseParry

Most Read

Guilty: Gang members who pointed a loaded gun at police during high speed chase

Left to right: Lekan Akinsoji, Troy Ilfill, Nathaniel Lewis and Darnell Joseph-Newill. Pic: Met Police

Revealed: Businesses selling food in Newham with a ZERO rating for hygiene

Poundland in East Ham has a zero rating. Pic: Google.

Newborn baby girl abandoned in East Ham park

Police are appealing after a newborn baby was abandoned in a park in East Ham. Photo: Met Police

Woman fights for life after being hit by car in East Ham

A woman is fighting for her life after being hit by a car in High Street South, East Ham. Picture: GOOGLE

Woman rescued after being held hostage by ‘gunman’ in Stratford

A police cordon remains in place in Romford Road. Picture: @LillieRoseParry

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Team News: Leyton Orient vs Blyth Spartans

Ebbsfleet United midfielder Adam Drury tackles Leyton Orient's Josh Koroma (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Waste plastic to be made into playground equipmnent

M&S is encouraging Westfield customers to recycle items that are typically non-with its new bin. Picture: Marks & Spencers.

Clapton boss Fowell pleased with his improving squad

Clapton manager Jon Fowell during Ilford vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 22nd December 2018

The East London Football Podcast

The East London Football Podcast is now available on Spotify

Humanist view: Voluntary Aided School plan divisive

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists