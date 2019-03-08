Search

Community to plant new orchard in park

PUBLISHED: 10:00 06 April 2019

New Beckton Park. Picture: Ken Mears

New Beckton Park. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

People living in Newham are set to come together to plant a community orchard in a bid to create more green spaces in the borough.

The orchard of 20 fruit and nut trees will be planted in New Beckton Park, with the first three trees planted by primary school children.

The remaining 17 will be planted today (Saturday) by community volunteers.

The project is the result of a partnership between Newham Council and the charity Trees for Cities, which works to create green spaces in urban areas to combat climate change. Additional funding came from events company Secret Cinema.

In a meeting at Beckton Globe Library, apple, pear, plum and mulberry trees were voted as the most popular type of tree to be planted.

Councillor James Asser said: “The new community orchard will not only improve the environment in Newham but also give residents the chance to forage for their own fruit in the future.”

The project supports the council’s aim of reducing air pollution by creating more green spaces.

David Elliott, chief executive of Trees for Cities, said: “The trees will be a great asset to green spaces in the borough, providing a sustainable source of healthy food.”

Anyone who wants to take part in the planting day can visittreesforcities.org/newbecktonpark

Community to plant new orchard in park

